RUSHVILLE - If there is one subject that can stir up controversy more than most others it has to be sports - not politics, not religion, and certainly not the environment.
Every platform upon which people can express their views on various subjects is dominated by sports, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing but, rather, an observation. Part of the reason sports dominates our social discourse, I think, is because sports are so pervasive in our culture. We start our children participating in sports before they really have any idea about what they’re doing. T-ball is a perfect example. First off, there’s no pitcher. Kids, little more than toddlers, try to hit the ball off a tee. Second, there are little ones scattered all over both the outfield and infield – certainly more than nine – and when the ball is finally hit off the tee a hoard of preschoolers make a mad dash for the it and fight over who’s going to throw it to one of the bases.
Now, don’t get me wrong! There’s nothing wrong with little ones beginning to learn the fundamentals of baseball, teamwork, and good sportsmanship. It’s all fine as long as the parents don’t take it too seriously. The previous sentence is true, I believe, all the way up to the collegiate level: “as long as the parents don’t take it too seriously.” I have seen fist-fights at youth football games, for example. That, perhaps, might be seen as taking the game too seriously, but more than that, it’s setting a terrible example for the kids trying to have fun playing a game, the operative word being “game.”
The problem, or at least part of it, is there are way too many parents, especially dads, trying to re-live their own glory days in sports (real or imagined). Or to make up for their lack of glory on the field or court through their children.
The central issue I’m leading up to is that, over time, sports change and evolve. There was a time when football, for example, was played without helmets. The only protection players had was a nose-guard which was nothing more than a rubber covering for the nose held in place by holding the guard in place with the teeth and a strap over the head; I’m not kidding about that, either, I’ve seen pictures! And as sports have evolved over the years, players and fans have managed to adjust. Take youth football for example. To help ensure safety and fairness, even though every kid playing on offense may be the same age, not all are the same size. So, if a kid weighs over a certain amount he can’t carry the ball. OK, that makes senses, but it also illustrates the point about changing rules over time.
There was a time when dunking the basketball was prohibited, even in warm-ups. I’m not sure what the rationale was behind prohibiting dunking the basketball in warm-ups, but that’s the way it was. Speaking of dunking the basketball, I recall a time when Rushville produced some very good basketball teams in the late '50s and early '60s, when Rushville regularly sent teams to the Indianapolis semi-state in the single-class basketball tournament. And, as I recall, we didn’t have a single player over 6’2” or 6’3” at most! I also seem to recall that none of our kids could dunk the basketball! Of course, we always drew Muncie Central in the first game and consistently lost, in part, because their guys were a lot taller than ours, but still nobody could dunk the basketball despite the fact that Muncie Central usual had some kids who could. Somehow, it was an affront to the purity of the game to slam the ball over the rim, I suppose. Nevertheless, I recall one semi-state game where every kid on the Crispus Attucks team could put the ball over the rim during warm-ups! It was an amazing thing to see.
Well, anyway, nearly every team from the high school level up to and especially in the pros has plenty of kids who can dunk a basketball. Even Rushville has kids who can slam the ball through the rim with authority! Which leads me to my central point: perhaps it’s time to seriously consider raising the height of the goal to 12 feet instead of only 10. Way too many college players can make what are called “monster jams.” Why is that? It’s essentially because kids at the high school level are significantly taller in the 2020s than then they were in the 1950s. A player who was 6’7” was an oddity even in the 1960s! Now, 6’7” is a good height for a forward, whereas that same height was bound to be the center on the starting five if he could walk and chew gum at the same time in the early '60s.
I think a 12-foot goal would make the game of basketball more challenging and put more emphasis on skill than on height alone. In the earliest days of basketball, a peach basket was used for a goal. There’s no good reason why the goal can’t be moved up to 12 feet to make the game more competitive, especially when there are more and more kids over 7-feet tall playing earlier and earlier. If it were up to me, I would raise the goal to 12 feet from at least high school on up. (Even if that were to happen, I’ll bet there would be a few kids, especially in the pros, who could still dunk the ball!).
That’s -30- for this week.
