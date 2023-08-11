Scripture
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” -Jeremiah 29:11
Encouragement
Knowing that our future is secure in God’s hands is comforting in a world of unknowns. The Bible says He sees us and knows our worth, making plans for us that will bring out the best in us. So, as His beloved children, we can rest knowing that His plan for our lives is one of prosperity, hope and security.
When we feel overwhelmed with life’s uncertainties, remembering that God always has a plan for us is reassuring. No matter our current circumstances, the security of a brighter future awaits us when we look to Him. Safety in and through life’s adversities comes from knowing that an all-powerful and ever-present God loves us. He is always with us, watching over us and guiding us on the paths He has set for our lives.
This verse in Jeremiah also tells us that God’s plans for each of us are good. They are plans crafted with intention, giving us hope for the future. Knowing that dramatically encourages us to trust Him as we face life’s challenges. We can be confident that His love will see us through, no matter what comes our way.
As you go about your day today, take comfort in knowing that your future is secure in God’s hands. He is with you, sees your worth, and plans for you are good!
Prayer
Father God, thank You for Your plans for me. I ask that You remind me that it’s ok to trust in You and have faith in the future You have crafted for me. Help me to rest in knowing that my worth comes from You and nothing else. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
