October is Fire Prevention Month, and it’s a great time to learn more about fire safety and taking steps to save lives. Fire Prevention Week, which kicks off on Oct. 4, highlights the different sounds fire and carbon monoxide alarms make. As a retired firefighter, I want to share some important actions to take to keep yourself and those around you safe.
Knowing the difference between a beep and chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm can save you, your home and your family. For smoke alarms, a continued set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire, and a single chirp means the battery is low and should be changed. For carbon monoxide alarms, a set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide is in your home, and a single chirp means the battery is low and should be replaced.
Working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the home are critical. According to the National Safety Council, about 3 out of 5 fire deaths happen in households with no smoke alarms or working smoke alarms. These should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month and replaced every 10 years.
Carbon monoxide alarms detect the presence of carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that displaces oxygen in your body and brain, and can knock you out before you even know what’s happening. If a carbon monoxide alarm goes off, call 911 and let professionals check your home before going back inside. For the best protection, use combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are interconnected throughout your home.
Following these safety tips and guidelines can help save lives. This month and beyond, take steps to protect yourself and your family by ensuring alarms are installed in your home. To learn more about fire prevention and safety tips, visit nfpa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.