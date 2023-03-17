Several months ago, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said she and her daughter and granddaughter were going to St. Augustine for a week and wondered if I wanted to go along.
I then overheard a conversation between my wife and her daughter concerning their trip. One phrase that kept coming up was “thrift stores.” That caught my attention.
The week before she went, she asked me if I wanted to go along with them. “After all, we will be spending a lot of time at the thrift stores in the area,” she said.
“No, I don’t think I want to go; there are some things I need to do here, so you girls go and have a great time. I need to spend some Me-Time here by myself,” I replied.
The week of the “girl’s trip” arrived and The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage had her Sissy Van packed for the trip. I noticed a large empty spot in the back, but I didn’t say anything about it.
She said goodbye, kissed me, and was out the door to begin the trip.
The following day I began doing some of my projects.
A little after noon, I checked my watch and wondered where lunch was. Usually, by this time, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has lunch ready. So I got up and went into the kitchen to see what was holding her up.
When I got to the kitchen I remembered I was involved in “Me-Time” for the week.
I opened the refrigerator, picked out some things enjoyed my lunch.
At suppertime, it was the same routine.
I must’ve slept well that night because before I knew it morning arrived and it was time to have breakfast. I noticed it was empty on the other side of the bed and thought she got up ahead of me and was getting everything ready.
I walked to the kitchen and there was nobody there. I wondered where she was and how soon she would have breakfast.
Looking out the front window I noticed her Sissy Van was missing, and then it dawned on me.
I’m on my “Me-Time” misadventure I remembered; I’m on my own for today.
That was just the beginning of “Me-Time.”
After two days of this, I realized all the work that The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage did that I was unaware of.
Giving this a lot of thought, I was reminded of the verse of Scripture. “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3).
Maybe instead of focusing on “Me-Time,” it would be much better to focus on “We-Time.”
