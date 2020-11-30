Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Periods of snow. Much cooler. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.