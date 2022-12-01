There shall come forth a [a]Rod from the [b]stem of Jesse,
And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.
2 The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,
The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,
The Spirit of counsel and might,
The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.
3 His delight is in the fear of the Lord,
And He shall not judge by the sight of His eyes,
Nor decide by the hearing of His ears;
4 But with righteousness He shall judge the poor,
And decide with equity for the meek of the earth;
He shall strike the earth with the rod of His mouth,
And with the breath of His lips He shall slay the wicked.
5 Righteousness shall be the belt of His loins,
And faithfulness the belt of His waist.
6 “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb,
The leopard shall lie down with the young goat,
The calf and the young lion and the fatling together;
And a little child shall lead them.
7 The cow and the bear shall graze;
Their young ones shall lie down together;
And the lion shall eat straw like the ox.
8 The nursing child shall play by the cobra’s hole,
And the weaned child shall put his hand in the viper’s den.
9 They shall not hurt nor destroy in all My holy mountain,
For the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord
As the waters cover the sea.
10 “And in that day there shall be a Root of Jesse,
Who shall stand as a banner to the people;
For the Gentiles shall seek Him,
And His resting place shall be glorious.”
— Isaiah 10:1-10
Here we are, approaching the Second Week of Advent. As many of us will be lighting the Advent candles this Sunday, we will light the candle of Hope from the First week and then we will light the Candle of Peace for the second week.
During Advent, we find ourselves in preparation for the birth of Jesus. We also turn to inspect ourselves to find out what is needed to receive this Jesus as He prepares to make entrance into this world that is anything but peaceful.
In today’s Old Testament reading we find the foretelling of the coming of Christ and not only His first appearance in this world, but looking forward in time to His second coming and the Peace He shall bring to the Earth.
I think most want to experience peace and all it offers. Let’s face it, our world is filled with turbulence, and often right in our own communities.
So, as we approach the halfway point of Advent, let’s determine within ourselves the great need for Peace. Ask yourself, “What can I do to find the peace I need?” Then pray for His Peace that passes all of our understanding.
Advent is a great time for introspection. We consider the time of Advent as a small Lent with fasting, prayer, and repentance.
Have a blessed Advent.
