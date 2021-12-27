With a brand new year just a few days away, I’ve got a topic that the Big Ten Conference ought to look at closely. But before I bring it up, I have to admit that it will sound just a little like sour grapes, and maybe it is, but I don’t really care if it does or not.
As most probably know, the Big Ten Conference (really the Big 14 since Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, and Maryland were added over the last few years) is divided into two divisions, an Eastern Division and a Western Division. Indiana is in the Eastern Division, which also includes Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, and Rutgers. Theoretically, that alignment means IU will never play schools like Northwestern, Minnesota and Illinois again. While that’s not quite true, it does mean that we’ll only play one of the Western Division teams each year, so we’ll play a school like Illinois, for example, once every seven years.
Because the conference is divided the way it is, this year Indiana had, I believe, the third most difficult schedule of any other Division One football team in the nation, and in the foreseeable future that will always be close to the case year-in and year-out. Just to illustrate the issue a little more clearly, Iowa won the Western Division and Michigan won the Eastern Division, so those two schools got to play each other for the conference championship earlier this month. Guess who won? Michigan, by a score of 42 to 3.
What am I getting at, one might wonder? What I’m getting at is the alignment of the conference is more than just a bit slanted in favor of the Western Division! What can be done about it? Well, if you’re an Ohio State fan, probably nothing. But here’s what ought to happen, and it ought to happen in 2022. The schedules ought to be determined by a random draw every season – except for the rivalry games like IU vs. Purdue, at the end of every season. All the schools should be dumped into box and games ought to be determined by a random drawing each season. To make it equitable, three years’ worth of drawings should be made the first year so every school would know who they’re playing three years in advance the way it used to be done when there were only 10 football teams in the Big Ten.
To pit a traditionally basketball school like Indiana against Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan year in and year out until there’s some sort of parity within the conference is totally unfair. The way things are now, what chance does IU have of ever winning the Eastern Conference if we have to play a minimum of three of the nation’s most elite programs until we’ve had the chance to build a program that’s at least competitive with most of the schools in the conference?
Ohio State, thanks mostly to two factors, has one of the powerhouse programs in the nation. What two factors? First, the record of winning that was built by the late Woody Hays. Second, the fact that there are over 800 high schools in the state of Ohio that have football teams compared to 225 high school football teams in Indiana! Now, not every Division One caliber high school player in Ohio goes to Ohio State. They obviously recruit players from other states. Furthermore, IU tries to recruit as many five-star players as it can, but the pool of talent in this state is pretty shallow compared to Ohio, or Pennsylvania, or Michigan.
If you were a kid with the talent to play for the Buckeyes or the Hoosiers, which school would you choose? You can almost see the difference when you cross the state line that divides Indiana from Ohio. In this state there’s a basketball hoop on every barn on this side of the state line. Not so much once you cross into Ohio. But even on frigid days in the middle of winter you’ll see kids throwing a football around all over the place, all of them dreaming of playing for OSU. The same is true, more or less, in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Generally speaking, three factors make or break a football program at any level. The first is coaching. Second is the talent level of the kids the coach can recruit. Third is a little more subjective, but it’s the expectation the players have of winning when they go on the field. Why do players at a relatively small school like Notre Dame believe they’re going to win? It all started with Knute Rockne and his ability to build national championship football teams between 1918 and 1930, almost a century ago! That’s where it started and continues down to today!
For IU to ever become competitive at that level, a random schedule selection needs to be adopted during this coming year.
That’s —30— for this year, and Happy New Year to everyone.
