GREENSBURG - With the beginning of the new year comes our legislative session, where state representatives and senators convene at the Statehouse to examine important issues impacting Hoosiers across Indiana.
As I continue to serve our communities, let's stay connected.
A great way to follow along with different news events, from Community Crossings to the House Page Program, is by receiving my e-mail updates. To sign up, visit in.gov/h67 and provide an email in the box labeled "Subscribe to eNews." While there, be sure to nominate a Hardworking Hoosier.
Nominations, which must be for residents in House District 67, can be for friends, volunteers, family members or any community member deserving of recognition for their dedication to improving our local communities. Southeast Indiana is surrounded by people who work hard every day to provide for their families and give back to their community, and I want to give them their due time in the spotlight. Recipients will be given an award certificate during a special presentation and spotlighted in email updates.
At in.gov/h67, see the proposals for new laws that I am working on this session by clicking the "My Legislation" button. This will take visitors to iga.in.gov, which is the Indiana General Assembly website. Here, visitors can see calendars for committee hearings, watch live streams of session and committee meetings, and read proposals for new laws.
As chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, I look forward to examining and vetting legislation related to public safety and addressing issues facing our Hoosier veterans. Please email me at h67@iga.in.gov or call 317-234-9139 with input on how Indiana can better serve those who serve our great nation. As a retired firefighter, many of these issues hit close to home, and I will continue working on ways to support our men and women in uniform both past and present.
By staying connected, I can best serve House District 67. I will continue providing updates on bills as they move through the process, and I encourage you to sign up to receive my e-newsletters by visiting in.gov/h67 and entering your email address.
