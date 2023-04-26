RUSHVILLE - Just as Rushville and Rush County have completed the observance of their bicentennial, another important location just concluded it’s centennial. The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. celebrated it’s 100th birthday May 22.
I have had the privilege of visiting the Lincoln Memorial a few times and I am always impressed by its grandeur and monumental scale; at the same time, the Memorial is nothing less than we should have done for the man who, in my opinion, was our greatest president, ahead of the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan. This week, therefore, I thought you might enjoy reading a little more about the Lincoln Memorial.
First of all, it sits at the west end of the mall right in the heart of our nation’s capital. At the other end of that long green mall is our nation’s capital, the home of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, capped by that magnificent dome that was under construction during the American Civil War.
Much of the following information was provided by the National Park Service. “Ground was broken for the foundation of the Lincoln Memorial on February 12, 1914. The work was divided into two parts, a sub - and an upper - foundation. Because the memorial was to be built on drained and filled land, extra care had to be taken with the foundation for such a massive structure.” The land on which the Memorial sits, in Lincoln’s time, was mostly swamp.
“All foundation work was completed in May 1915. Earlier that year work had started on the main structure itself and fill was brought in to build up the circular mound that would be the landscape setting for the memorial. Work continued at a steady pace until April 1917, when the United States entered World War I. Work slowed considerably because of labor and material shortages but never came to a halt. In 1918, after all parties agreed that the statue of Lincoln would have to be doubled in size so that it would not appear lost in the building, steel struts were added beneath the floor to support the added weight from the larger statue.”
The memorial is 76’ 10” in height. It is 201’ 10” wide from north to south and 132’ from east to west. The seated statue of Abraham Lincoln weighs 175 tons, while the total weight of the memorial is a staggering 38,000 tons. The man who created the statue of the seated Lincoln was Daniel Chester French. French didn’t believe in explaining his art. As a matter of fact, he said, “A statue ought to speak for itself. It’s useless to explain to everyone what it means.” It took him four years to complete the statue, chair, and base upon which they sit.
“Architect Henry Bacon modeled the Lincoln Memorial after the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. Bacon felt that a memorial dedicated to a man who defended democracy should echo the birthplace of democracy.” In addition to the monumental statue of Lincoln there are two additional chambers. “The north and south side chambers contain carved inscriptions of Lincoln's Second Inaugural Address and his Gettysburg Address. Bordering these inscriptions are pilasters ornamented with fasces, eagles, and wreaths. The inscriptions and adjoining ornamentation were done by Evelyn Beatrice Longman. The epitaph behind the Lincoln statue was drafted by Royal Cortissoz.”
Inside: The “Walls and Ionic columns—Indiana limestone; Statue and plinth—Georgia white marble; Pedestal and chamber floor—Tennessee pink marble; Ceiling panels—Alabama marble saturated with melted beeswax for translucency; Ceiling beams—Copper alloy to form bronze and/or brass; Murals—Oil paint mixed with white wax and kerosene and applied to canvas.” Notice that Indiana limestone is a major component of the memorial!
Congress incorporated the Lincoln Memorial Association in March 1867, but work on the memorial, as noted above, didn’t begin until February 1914. So, it took just about eight years to build. The total cost of the finished Lincoln Memorial was just over $3 million in 1922 dollars.
Finally, on May 30, 1922, “an estimated 50,000 people gathered on the banks of the Potomac River for the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, a towering tribute to Abraham Lincoln.”
“The ceremony began with an invocation by Reverend Wallace Radcliffe from the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church that Abraham Lincoln attended.” One final note: “Robert Todd Lincoln, the president’s only surviving son, was there.”
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.