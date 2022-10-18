CARTHAGE – Mark your calendar! On October 22 the Carthage Lions Club is serving breakfast at the Carthage Community Center from 8 to 11 a.m.
I have said it before and I will say it again, in my opinion they make some of the best pancakes and sausage gravy and biscuits around – all offered for a free-will donation!
The club presents these events, usually twice a year, as their main fundraisers.
The club will not only be accepting used eyeglasses, but will also be collecting canned goods for the food pantry sponsored by the Carthage Community Church. Corn, green beans, peanut butter and jelly are all much needed items.
Please come support the Lions Club and treat yourself Saturday morning to this delicious breakfast.
In other Carthage news …
1. The Future of Carthage’s Fall Festival was a huge success! Every year the group works hard to make the event bigger and better and is thankful for the community support.
2. The details for the next FOC event, the Christmas Festival, is already being worked out. Look for an article in November with all the details you will need to enjoy this fun community event.
3. The Town of Carthage will be celebrating Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29.
4. The Marick Event Center at Third and East streets in Carthage is still sponsoring weekly music jams for 6 to 8 p.m. This is a free event and food is available for a free-will donation.
The first and third Thursdays of the month are gospel jams and the second and forth are open jams! Musicians, singers, and audience members are always welcome and needed!
5. November 11, the FOC is hosting a fashion show at Cynthia’s Hallmark in Greenfield. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to support the Hidden Gem Scholarship Fund. Tickets include a free scarf, appetizers, door prizes, and store coupons. If you would like a ticket, give me a call at 765-565-6946 to reserve yours!
