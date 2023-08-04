Scripture
The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love, he will no longer rebuke you but will rejoice over you with singing. – Zephaniah 3:17
Encouragement
We all want to feel valued and appreciated, but it can be challenging to remember how much we are truly worth in the eyes of God. Zephaniah 3:17 is a beautiful reminder that our value and worth to God is deep and lasting.
God is the Mighty Warrior who fights for us; He delights in our existence and rejoices over us with singing. Yes, the God of Heaven loves you so much that He sings over you. What an incredibly comforting thought to remember when feeling lost or unworthy. Picture a mother softly singing a lullaby to her precious baby. God is singing over you in the same way! Let that truth sink deep into your heart and bring peace as you remember the worth that He has given you.
The beauty of this verse also lies in the fact that God’s love for us is unchanging. Therefore, whatever is happening in your life, you can rest assured that you are always valuable, always cherished, and always worthy of His adoration – because He sees you through the eyes of His beloved Son.
Friend, take solace in knowing that God wholly and profoundly loves you. Let His perfect love cast out your doubts and fears, replacing them with the assurance of His unfailing love for you.
Prayer
Dear Heavenly Father, thank You for loving me so deeply. Thank you that you sing over me with love just as a mother sings over her child. Help me to remember my value in Your eyes, and may I live according to Your Worth for me. In Jesus’s name, Amen.
