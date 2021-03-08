RUSHVILLE - I have a friend in Indianapolis who regularly passes on emails he thinks I’ll enjoy, and every once in a while I do! He’s such a nice guy that I don’t want to tell him some of the stuff he sends is stupid. Occasionally, it’s very informative.
I received an email a couple of weeks ago that is, in fact, very informative and it with you. It will be up to you so I am sharing it with you to decide if it is enjoyable, informative or just stupid!
Did you know more people live in New York City than in 40 of the 50 states? The basis for this little-known fact is that the island of Manhattan, which is relatively small, is what most people think of when New York is mentioned. Being small, they ran out of room quickly, so, instead of building out they built up – hence the origin of the skyscraper.
Here’s another: The word “Pennsylvania” is misspelled on the Liberty Bell. The bell is in Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Therefore, one would think they would have checked the spelling before casting a bell that size, or it could be that they thought the way they spelled the name of the state was correct way back in 1751 when it was made.
Moving on: There is enough water in Lake Superior to cover all of North and South America in one foot of liquid. That’s really amazing when you think about it. Let’s just hope that all that water stays put because it would ever spread out over both continents it would be a terrible mess to clear up. (I wonder how it would spread out over the mountain ranges; seems like it run off pretty quickly, especially in summer)
Here’s more: In 1872, Russia sold Alaska to the Unites States for about 2 cents per acre. That’s 663,300 square miles worth of square acres! The total purchase price was only $7.2 million dollars. I’ll bet the Russians wish they’d asked more per acre now.
And more: It would take you more than 400 years to spend a night in all of Las Vegas's hotel rooms. That’s 146,00 rooms! The mere fact that it’s possible, assuming two people per room, for there to be 292,00 tourists to come to one town tells you something about the enthusiasm people have for gambling. Staying in each room by yourself would obviously be impossible, so if you’re going to test this one out you better bring a lot of friends!
How about this: There's enough concrete in the Hoover Dam to build a two-lane highway from San Francisco to New York City. That’s a lot of concrete, friends! And on top of the Hoover Dam there’s a two-lane highway. But it’s almost impossible to imagine that any amount of concrete to hold back the weight of 3 trillion gallons of water in Lake Mead which the dam creates!
Since Indiana made the decision to observe Daylight Saving Time, the only two remaining states that don’t are Arizona and Hawaii. I guess I can understand Hawaii since it’s out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, but why would Arizona be the only hold-out? I have absolutely no idea.
They say Boston has the worst drivers out of the nation's 200 largest cities. Kansas City has the best drivers. I guess they figure that out by the number of accidents per 100 people or something like that. It’s not that hard to believe that Boston has a lot of automobile accidents, though. If you’ve ever been there, you know how the streets meander around. You just don’t “drive around the block” in Boston, particularly in the old parts of the city. The city isn’t laid out in a grid of squares which are easier to navigate.
They also say Kansas produces enough wheat each year to feed everyone in the world for about two weeks. Think about that for a minute! That’s feeding over 7.1 billion people three times a day for 14 days from just one agricultural state! No wonder they the Midwest is the breadbasket to the world.
Did you know Oregon's Crater Lake is deep enough to cover six Statues of Liberty stacked on top of each other? That’s a total of 1,830 feet deep, considering the fact that just one Statue of Liberty is 305 feet tall; that makes Crater Lake very deep!
Here are just a few more little-known facts for your personal reading pleasure and enjoyment:
The Empire State building is so big it has its own zip code.
The Library of Congress contains approximately 838 miles of bookshelves, long enough to stretch from Houston to Chicago.
The entire Denver International Airport is twice the size of Manhattan.
The total length of Idaho's rivers could stretch across the United States about 40 times.
And last, but not least: The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky outnumbers the state’s population by more than two million. That’s a lot of bourbon!
With that last bit of trivia, I shall bid you all adieu until next week.
That’s —30— for this week.
