RUSHVILLE - I have never seen a more blatant attempt to buy votes both in this year’s mid-term elections and the 2024 Presidential election than President Biden’s recent student loan forgiveness plan.
The Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania estimates that the total price tag could cost tax payers as much as $1 trillion! Think of that. One trillion dollars to let people who took out student loans to go to college off the repayment hook.
Aside from being a blatant attempt to buy votes, this move must be one of the most unfair actions ever taken by an American President – ever!
Here’s what the August 25th edition of The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board had to say about it: “Well, he did it. Waving his baronial wand, President Biden on Wednesday canceled student debt for some 40 million borrowers on no authority but his own. This is easily the worst domestic decision of his Presidency and makes chumps of Congress and every American who repaid loans or didn’t go to college.”
How fair is that? If you chose not to go to college because you couldn’t afford it and didn’t want to go into debt to pay for it, how cheated must you feel now?
As The Journal said, Biden just waived his “baronial wand” and magically eliminated student debt for some 47 million people who took the chance and borrowed the money to get a college education, or post-college graduate degree.
In another shabby argument to avoid being accused of doing what they are actually doing, buying votes, “Democrats said these plans would reduce defaults. They haven’t. Federal student debt has ballooned because many borrowers don’t make enough to cover interest and principal payments, so their balances expand. Student debt has nearly doubled since 2011 to $1.6 trillion, though the number of borrowers has increased by only 18%.”
One of the issues that hasn’t been talked about very much is the President’s constitutional authority to take this sort of action in the first place. To me, it’s a clear intrusion by the President into what is Congressional authority, thus violating the separation of powers between the Executive Branch of government and the Legislative Branch.
If it hasn’t happened yet, it’s only a matter of time before the President’s action will be challenged in the courts.
Quoting from The Journal again, “Congress authorized none of Mr. Biden’s loan relief and appropriated no funds for it. Progressives say the Higher Education Act of 1965 lets the Education Secretary ‘compromise’ (i.e., modify) student debt. But the Federal Claims Collection Act of 1966 sets very limited terms and strict procedures for such ‘compromise.’ Even Mr. Biden said in December 2020 it was ‘pretty questionable’ whether he had authority to cancel debt this way. The Supreme Court recently underscored in West Virginia v. EPA that Congress must provide clear authorization to agencies taking action on major questions.”
But the fundamental unfairness that anyone can see is beyond the pale. Quoting The Journal again, “Worse than the cost is the moral hazard and awful precedent this sets. Those who will pay for this write-off are the tens of millions of Americans who didn’t go to college, or repaid their debt, or skimped and saved to pay for college, or chose lower-cost schools to avoid a debt trap. This is a college graduate bailout paid for by plumbers and FedEx drivers.”
And what do you think colleges and universities will do about this windfall in Biden’s largesse with your money? Here’s a thought from The Journal, “Colleges will also capitalize by raising tuition to capture the write-off windfall. A White House fact sheet hilariously says that colleges will ‘have an obligation to keep prices reasonable and ensure borrowers get value for their investments, not debt they cannot afford.’ Only a fool could believe colleges will do this.”
Getting back to my allegation of last-minute vote buying, The Journal says this, “With the cancellation precedent, progressives will return to this vote-buying exercise every election year. The only antidote will be if Democrats conclude this gambit boomeranged politically by mobilizing an opposition coalition of Americans who are tired of being played for saps by progressives. The test arrives in November.”
You bet the test will come in November! With the President’s approval ratings in the tank, he really has only one way left to try to save control of House of Representatives and the Senate from being once again in the hands of the Republicans and that is this vote-buying scheme!
Think about it this way: How much sense does it make for the average non-college wage earner to pay for the higher education of others so they can go on to earn more money with their free degree and live a more comfortable life than the people who paid or it?
Anybody foolish enough to keep Democrats in control of the Congress this coming November or in 2024 deserves just exactly what they will get – more inflation and less money in their pockets!
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.