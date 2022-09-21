What an interesting time we’re living in right now. Rushville and Rush County just had their big commemorative bicentennial this past weekend to mark the county’s 200th year of existence with a huge parade, among other events, to remember how far we’ve come in only two centuries. Think about that for a second. 1822 was before the war with Mexico in the early 1840s and nearly 40 years before the cataclysm of the American Civil War between 1861 and 1865. But what was going on in the United States during 1822? My guess is not many of us know much about the world of 1822.
Well, let’s take a look back in time to see what was going on in this country at the time when this wilderness was opened for settlement.
The fifth President of the United States, James Monroe, was in office. According to Wikipedia, “He was an American statesman, lawyer, diplomat and Founding Father who served as president of the United States from 1817 to 1825. A member of the Democratic-Republican Party, Monroe was the last president of the Virginia dynasty and the Republican Generation; his presidency coincided with the Era of Good Feelings, concluding the First Party System era of American politics. He is perhaps best known for issuing the Monroe Doctrine, a policy of opposing European colonialism in the Americas while effectively asserting U.S. dominance, empire, and hegemony in the hemisphere. He also served as governor of Virginia, a member of the United States Senate, U.S. ambassador to France and Britain, the seventh Secretary of State, and the eighth Secretary of War.”
The Governor of Indiana was William Hendricks. Wikipedia tells us that he was born in Pennsylvania. In 1812, he came to Madison, Indiana Territory, where he practiced law and established the Eagle, the second newspaper published in Indiana. After only a few years in Madison he was elected to the territorial house of representatives and was secretary of the Indiana Constitutional Convention in 1816. A Democratic-Republican, Hendricks won election in August, 1816, as the first state representative to Congress from Indiana and was re-elected twice to this office.
Hendricks, running unopposed, was elected governor in 1822. It was during this term of office that the capital was moved from Corydon to Indianapolis. Hendricks resigned in 1825 upon election to the United States Senate. He was re-elected to the Senate in 1830. After 21 years in public office, he returned to Madison to practice law and manage his large estate.
What was going on in the world in 1822? Here are just a few highlights: The first group of freed slaves from the United States arrived on the west coast of Africa, founding Monrovia on April 25. It’s during this time, 1822 to be exact, when English mathematician, philosopher and inventor Charles Babbage first introduced the concept of the computer, only he called it the Difference Engine.
Louis Pasteur, who was born in 1822, was a French chemist and microbiologist who was one of the most important founders of medical microbiology. Pasteur’s contributions to science, technology and medicine are nearly without precedent.
Actually, some very sophisticated achievements were made during 1822, while our first pioneers were busy felling trees in the newly formed Rush County. In geology, Jean Baptiste Julien d’Omalius d’Halloy identifies the Cretaceous Period. In medicine, United States Army surgeon William Beaumont pioneered human gastric endoscopy.
Other notable events include Brazil declaring its independence from Portugal. In September 1822, Jean-François Champollion announces his success in deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs using the Rosetta Stone, which was discovered during Napoleon’s conquest of Egypt in 1799.
Locally, here are some of the more important things that were happening here in 1822, or thereabouts, according to Google. On April 22, 1822, Rush County was formed from a disorganized Delaware County. The first school was built in 1821, a jail soon after (we’re still debating which is more important – education or incarceration – today!), a post office operation in 1822, and the first courthouse was built in 1823.
And we have this from the 1888 history of Rush County: “Located in the midst of an unbroken forest, it required brave hearts and industrious hands to undertake to build up a town. But the men were found able and willing to undertake it. … Amaziah Morgan, Jehu Perkins, and John Julian, the first Commissioners of Rush County, met at the house of Jehu Perkins on the 1st of April, 1822, organized as a Board, and at once entered on their multiform duties.”
In conclusion, we now know how three streets in Rushville got their name! Happy 200th birthday Rush County!
That’s -30- for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.