RUSHVILLE – I received an email from a like-minded buddy of mine a couple of weeks ago that I want to share with you. The original was written by Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy. As he writes, “First of all, I’m John Kennedy – not ‘that’ John Kennedy. I am the other John Kennedy – Senator, representing the great state of Louisiana.” His next sentence reads, “Permit me to tell you what I believe.”
But first, here’s a little background about the senator. “John Kennedy graduated magna cum laude in political science, philosophy, and economics from Vanderbilt University; was President of his senior class; and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was an executive editor of the “Virginia Law Review” and elected to the Order of the Coif.
“He earned a Bachelor of Civil Law degree with first-class honors from Oxford University (Magdalen College) in England, where he studied under Sir Rupert Cross and Sir John H. C. Morris. He resides in Madisonville, Louisiana, with his wife Becky and their dogs. The Kennedys are founding members of their local Methodist church. Despite sharing the same name as the 35th president of the United Sates, he s not related to the Kennedy family of Massachusetts.”
In my own opinion, Senator Kennedy is one of the smartest, wittiest, incisive, and as I think you will find, most clever members of the United States Senate. Now, here are some of the things he believes. “I BELIEVE AMERICA WAS FOUNDED BY GENIUSES BUT IS NOW RUN BY IDIOTS. I BELIEVE YOU CAN’T FIX STUPID, BUT YOU CAN VOTE THEM OUT OF OFFICE.
“WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU HEARD OF ANYONE TRYING TO SNEAK INTO CHINA? AMERICA IS SO GREAT THAT PEOPLE WHO HATE IT, REFUSE TO LEAVE. I BELIEVE EXERCISE MAKES YOU LOOK BETTER NAKED. BUT SO DOES ALCOHOL. WELFARE SHOULD BE A BRIDGE, NOT A PARKING LOT.
“WEAKNESS INVITES THE WOLVES. WE MUST ARM FOR PEACE. WE DON’T HAVE A GUN CONTROL PROBLEM. WE HAVE AN IDIOT CONTROL PROBLEM. FREE ADVICE, FRIENDS: IF GOVERNMENT TELLS YOU NOT TO BUY A GUN, BUY TWO.
“I BELIEVE IF YOU HATE POLICE OFFICERS, THE NEXT TIME YOU ARE IN TROUBLE, CALL A CRACK-HEAD. HERE’S A FREE TIP: COPS WILL LEAVE YOU ALONE IF YOU DON’T DO STUPID THINGS.
“I BELIEVE WE NEED AN ELECTION DAY, NOT AN ELECTION MONTH. I BELIEVE YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO PROVE WHO YOU SAY YOU ARE WHEN YOU VOTE.
“I BELIEVE 400,000 BODIES BURIED AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY ARE THE REASON YOU SHOULD STAND FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. I BELIEVE THE WATER WON’T CLEAR TILL YOU GET THE PIGS OUT OF THE CREEK.
“I BELIEVE LOVE IS THE ANSWER, BUT YOU SHOULD OWN A GUN, JUST IN CASE.”
I think the foregoing statements about what Senator Kennedy believes are not only clever, but also represent the views of lots of Americans. He, obviously, believes people should be allowed to own firearms (with some exceptions, I presume), which may offend some people, but for better or worse he doesn’t represent us all! He’s just one of two United States Senators from Louisiana.
Nevertheless, I also think he hits the nail on the head with his question, “When was the last time you heard of anyone trying to sneak into China?” That’s a rather insightful question when you stop to think about it! It’s right in line with a comment made by the well-known economist Joseph Schumpter, who said that when you look at economic systems and which one people prefer, all you have to do is look at the way people vote with their feet. In other words, people, when given the choice, will pick capitalism over any other system every time. I recently read a letter to the editor of the student newspaper, “The Indiana Daily Student,” advocating socialism. It was one of the most poorly thought-out letters advocating the “blessings” of an economic system, or any economic system for that matter, I’ve ever read! It reminded me of a comment made, I believe, by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher who once said, “Socialism works well until you run out of other people’s money.”
Senator Kennedy’s comments about gun ownership are also right-on-point as well, “We don’t have a gun problem. We have an idiot control problem.” Firearms by themselves really don’t have the power to hurt anyone. Somebody has to pick up a rifle or pistol and use it before it becomes a dangerous weapon.
I also liked his comment that welfare should be a bridge, not a parking lot. Kennedy’s comment may be colloquial, but most of them go right to the heart of many of today’s most controversial issues.
That’s —30— for this week.
