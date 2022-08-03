RUSHVILLE - One of the keys to changing contemporary society for the better is, and has been for a very long time, education. When one stops to look at the problems we’re facing in this country - mass shootings, murder rates and lesser crimes - the common denominator that runs trough them all is lack of education. Education is not, however, the only cause of the problems we face as a nation, particularly in our large cities. Lack of parental involvement, one parent homes, poverty, and all the rest contribute the problems that a movement called “social justice” is trying to address.
Here’s what Wall Street Journal columnist Jason L. Riley had to say in a July 12 piece titled The Pursuit of ‘Social Justice’ Is Getting People Killed: “Exempting favored minority groups from academic or behavioral standards that apply to others in society fuels racial tensions and does nothing to address the disparities and gaps that ostensibly motivate social-justice advocates. Permanent welfare-state expansions in the guise of 'temporary' pandemic relief will increase dependency and hamper economic growth insofar as able-bodied adults spurn the labor market. By reducing the need for people at the bottom to enter the labor force, a growing welfare state contributes to the economic inequality that liberals never tire of lamenting.”
He also writes, “Recent efforts to diminish or eliminate education standards effectively amount to giving up on low-income minority children in the name of helping them. Ending use of the SAT in college admissions won’t close the learning gap that the test exposes. It will merely delay the exposure until some future date.”
What does that actually mean? It means that, in the name of social justice, colleges and universities are admitting students who, frankly, aren’t ready to do college level work. So, social justice advocates claim that by lowering the standards for college admission they’re making the playing field more equal when, in fact, they making the problem worse by making it easier for those, regardless of income or minority status, to be admitted to college only to see the fail and end up worse off than they were before.
Making the analogy to our justice system, Riley writes, “This misguided focus on even or proportionate group outcomes is what distinguishes social justice from traditional concepts of justice, where the focus is on impartial processes. As Thomas Sowell has written, 'a defendant in a criminal case would be said to have received justice if the trial were conducted as it should be, under fair rules and with the judge and jury being impartial. After such a trial, it could be said that ‘justice was done’—regardless of whether the outcome was acquittal or execution.' By contrast, “rules and standards equally applicable to all are often deliberately set aside in pursuit of ‘social justice.’”
That’s exactly what’s going on in the educational system in the pursuit of “social justice.” Years ago, we used to call it “dumbing down” the educational expectations of students to insure that everybody received a diploma. What was intentionally being done was as intentional lower of educational standards so that everybody passed regardless of whether or not they really knew the material or not – that was what social justice reformers want to the detriment of the very students they were trying to help. They weren’t helping them at all, they were hurting them.
One solution, proposed by Lovel Howard, is, “Unfortunately, for many families, the inequality gap in education starts even before kids go to school. One of the first ways that kids experience inequality in education is with their exposure to books in the early years of their lives. Scientific research has proven that reading to kids often when they are young is a great way to give them a head start in their education.
“The challenge is that some parents may have fewer resources to purchase books for their kids or less time to spend reading together as a family. Programs that provide books to low-income families and education about the importance of reading to kids can go a long way to solve this problem. In some cases, parents may need extra training if they struggle with literacy as well.”
The preceding sentence reveals another part of the problem. If education wasn’t important to the parents or caregivers of a child, how can they help a child learn to read at home before the child even starts school?
What is not the problem is eliminating standardized testing as one measure of educational achievement. The sad truth of the matter is that, regardless of any other factor, people are not equal. Some are bigger, some are smarter, some are faster, some are willing work harder in the classroom. Even with equality of opportunity, there will be different outcomes because of some of the factors I just mentioned. What is important, it seems to me, is equality of opportunity in school, but that does not mean that we should lower the standards to artificially make it easier for those with inherently less talented to succeed only to fail when they reach college or are hired for that first real job that requires knowledge, they simply weren’t taught earlier in name of “social justice.”
