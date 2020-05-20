Ada L. Meister, 88, of Sunman, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Margaret Mary Hospital, Batesville. She was born March 10, 1932 in Batesville, the daughter of Adolph and Mabel (Swango) Wirth. She is survived by two daughters: Joyce (Jim) Westerman of Sunman and Susan Meister of Sunman; three son…