This week’s column is directed toward this year’s incoming freshman class and their parents.
I want to tell all of you a couple of stories that are totally true. First is a story about a discussion that took place between a graduating senior and her parents. The young girl was upset because she realized that she had wasted the last four years and wasn’t going to be admitted to the school she hoped to attend. One of the primary problems for not being accepted, she was told, was because she hadn’t taken part in any extracurricular activities in high school and that her grades weren’t all that good.
She said to parents, “Why didn’t you make me take part in anything while I was in high school? Her parents reply was, “We wanted it to be up to you. We didn’t want to make you take part in anything you really didn’t want to!” She responded, “That’s your job! To make me take part in things like sports or speech or drama or something! I could have made better grades if you had made me study! Now, I’m about to graduate with no chance of going into [the school I wanted to attend], so all I can do now is go to [a lesser school], which is going to cost you a whole lot more, partly because I didn’t qualify for a scholarship anyplace else!”
Because her parents didn’t want to “make” her participate in extracurricular activities or insist that she do her do homework, this particular young person wasn’t left with very many options about what to do following high school. She certainly wasn’t going to get her first choice, and it was too late to do anything about it with only a few weeks until graduation. Oh, she had a good time just skating by, but the long-term result turned out to be disastrous!
Were her parents partly responsible? Yes, of course they were, even though they meant well. They had a responsibility to their daughter to encourage, suggest, and even make her take part in something during her four years of high school. They also had a responsibility to encourage good study habits and make sure their daughter was doing her homework and making the best grades of which she was capable.
Here’s the other story: Another family noticed early on that their son wasn’t involved in anything and wasn’t working very hard to make good grades because being a good student wasn’t the “cool” thing to do among the group he was hanging out with. About midway through the first semester of his freshman year they held a family meeting. Here’s what they told him he was going to do: He was going to improve his grades, he was going to study every evening and show his completed homework to his parents. He was going to participate in one athletic activity – he got to choose which one – and he was going to be involved in at least one club or organization or activity (again, his choice, but that’s what his parents were going to “make” him do while he was in high school).
As I recall, he ended up on the soccer team, joined the choir, and made the Honor Roll for earning all A’s and B’s. As this young man went through high school, his parents also made sure that he stayed on straight and narrow path. He graduated with a scholarship to the school of his choice.
So, we’re left with the question, “Do parents have a responsibility to at least guide their children during their high school years so they make the most of those one-time opportunities high school has to offer?” The answer, at least in my opinion, is a resounding “YES!”
There are so many things to do during the four years of high school that it shouldn’t be a matter of taking part or not, but deciding in what to take part! In the second example about which I wrote, the parents, in effect, “made” their son take advantage of the opportunities high school offers. In the long run, did it matter? You bet it did!
So, what’s the point to this year’s class of incoming freshmen and their parents? The point is parents have a responsibility to do more than ask their son or daughter to make the most of their time in the classroom and in extracurricular activities. It really doesn’t matter what a son or daughter decides to do, the point is doing something! Not every kid is athletically inclined, but I’ll bet most of them can at least run. That suggests going out for track. With a little effort and practice, golf, soccer, tennis, or volleyball also come to mind.
Among extracurricular choices, there are a wide variety of activities – everything from student government to speech club to drama to band and choir. The point is these four year are a one–time opportunity to take part in activities that won’t come along again. Ever. Just going to class and going home is a tragic waste of time. Oh, and by the way, I’ve heard the excuse that little Hubert or little Mary Sue have to work after school. Nonsense! Most of us are going to spend all our adult lives working. The four year of high school should be a time for developing good study habits, exploring activities that are only available during high school, and beginning to build a resume that has some substance to it. A young person shouldn’t have to work to help support the family; that’s the parents’ job. Working after high school is over may be another matter, but not during high school at the expense of all that the high school years have to offer.
So, for those who are just beginning high school, don’t waste the next four years on the sidelines. Get involved! You only get one chance, so make the most of it!
That’s —30— for this week.
