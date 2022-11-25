GREENSBURG – Bill and Helen Stone were interviewed about The Great Depression by Clyde Armstrong for the booklet “Decatur County During the Great Depression.” The couple had 12 children, but one daughter died at six months. Many readers will remember Bill and Helen, who started the very popular Stone’s Tavern (now Stone’s Family Restaurant) that has been a part of Millhousen since 1934, right in the middle of the depression. No doubt that must have taken some courage, but after 88 years it is still a very popular place to gather and to eat for people in Decatur County and nearby counties.
Helen’s grandparents, John and Margaret Reisman, were owners of a hotel in Millhousen “when horses were the only means of transportation.” During the interview, Helen said if her father, who was a carpenter, built a barn for someone during the depression; he was paid with hogs, chickens or maybe half a beef. When asked about money during the depression, she said, “There just wasn’t any.” Her mother bought and tested cream that farmers brought in; the higher the fat content the better the price. Twice a week it was taken to the creamery to be made into butter. With no electricity and no refrigeration the cream got rather strong during the summer.
Helen said children were all expected to share in the chores by bringing in wood for the stove, feed the chickens, gather the eggs, work in the garden that everyone had and bring in the cow for her mother to milk. She also canned at least 100 quarts of blackberries each summer.
Helen and her sisters and brothers walked to school, which was taught by nuns. Even the kids who lived out in the country walked as many as three miles to school. The Stone family had a 1927 Ford (The Great Depression began during 1929) and the family traveled from Millhousen to Greensburg every Saturday for shopping. The Ford had side curtains that they put up in bad weather, and in the winter they had a horse hair lap robe to keep warm.
Bill was sometimes referred to as the “unofficial mayor Millhousen” and researched some of the early businesses from about 1915 through the 1930s. He said there were at one time two barber shops, a blacksmith, a brick mason, a carpenter, a drug store, a flour mill, a general store, a hack-line (probably to Greensburg), a hotel and ice cream parlor. There was also a photographer, a Post Office, a sawmill, a saloon and a wagon maker. There was also at one time the Millhousen Natural Gas and Oil Company that was formed in 1889 and used the “abundant natural gas fields in southern Decatur County.”
Helen added that she remembered Millhousen had two grocery stories; one was owned by the Luken brothers and another by Ed Wenning. Both had huckster wagons which would be filled with groceries most used by households and then would go out in the country to sell goods to families. She remembered a harness shop (few farmers owned tractors and horses were still used.) She also remembers a doctor who made house calls. Helen had dreams of becoming a nurse, and while in high school she helped the doctor in his office which was in his home. After graduating from high school she entered nurses’ training and fulfilled her dream
It is interesting that only about 40 % of families owned a radio during the depression. Shows during that time included Amos ‘n’ Andy, Lone Ranger, Buck Rogers and The Shadow. It seems incredible now that nearly 750,000 farms were lost because of bankruptcy. Animals were sometimes killed because farmers couldn’t afford to feed them.
Bill and Helen agreed though that those living in smaller communities helped each other and no one went hungry. Helen said, “They were used to working and making do with what they had.”
