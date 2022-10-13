GREENSBURG – I’m continuing the story of the Agophone today with the help of Gladys Pike of St. Paul. Did Israel D. Jewett really discover the telephone before Bell? I believe Jewett discovered something that made it possible to talk to another person a few miles away. I say that because even Jewett didn’t take credit for the telephone that Bell discovered. He didn’t know what it was that he discovered, but knew it made the human voice and sound could be transmitted over some distance.
The main thing about this story is how Jewett discovered his invention. This is what he told a reporter in 1909: “One day,” he said, “I was talking with a friend and we were standing this way,” and then he faced the reporter and took off his hat and held it in his hand just below his chin, with the inside of the hat toward his mouth. “As we were talking I dropped my head and in reality talked into my hat. I was astounded. My fingers, which were underneath the hat, recorded the vibration of sound waves. I thought about that a great deal and began practicing and experimenting. Yes, every time I spoke into my hat I could feel it on my fingers. “I had heard about sound waves. If, I thought, I can create such vibrations as these with my voice, why shouldn’t I be able to transmit them a greater distance than the voice naturally will carry.? That was in about 1867 or ‘68.”
Jewett worked and studied and worked some more and finally he was able to place the “talking devices” from his general store to different houses. “They worked splendidly. There were no bells to ring. When one wanted to talk he would only go up to the box and thump it with his finger or with a pencil, and the sound would be reproduced at the other end.”
Jewett said, “There were no magnets, no electricity. I claim no invention to that character. I suppose that my telephone, even in its most perfected state, would not be effective for greater distances than four or five miles. But I do believe that I discovered the art of transmitting sound.”
Jewett had the phone perfected in the early 1870s, and they were using them around St. Omer before Bell created the sensation at Centennial.
A Cincinnati attorney stopped in Jewett’s place of business when he was talking with his mother. The attorney wanted to know who he was talking to. When Jewett told him the attorney lost his temper and asked with some cuss words, “What’s the matter with you?” He didn’t believe Jewett until he heard the mother say, “Israel, stop that swearing.” He asked, “What is that thing?” Jewett said, “ I told him that I made it but didn’t know what it was.”
Then a reporter from the Cincinnati Gazette showed up and Jewett talked with him. That story was on the front page of the Gazette and then in many other papers. Jewett began to get letters from all over and by that time people around St. Omer had been using it for a few years. Later he said, “It became clear that the electric telephone was better to meet the requirement of the people.” I admire his attitude.
Adrian Scripture said they plan to refurbish the old doctor’s office and totally remodel the house. He said they only purchased the property with the house and the doctor’s office.
If you find this subject of interest as I do, you can go to Harding’s 1915 History to page 1953 that tells more about Israel D. and his son Dr. Earl D. Jewett.
Thank you to Gladys Pike for the information about the telephone.
