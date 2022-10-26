GREENSBURG - Thanks to a former resident and Greensburg Daily News reporter for taking over this column today. Not sure that has ever happened in the getting close to five decades of writing this column, but not sure I've been this sick either.
Lou told about his knowing Murray Gordon, the subject of last week's column: "I considered Murray Gordon the epitome of a Christian gentleman, devoted to his family, his God, the community, and the newspaper. Murray was someone I thought I could turn to when I needed advice. I remember going to him more than once when I was in my late teens, trying to figure out how to deal with life. He also did not hesitate to chide me a time or two when he felt I had made a mistake or was headed in the wrong direction. I know Murray reached into his pocket more than once to help out a friend suffering tough times. He never asked to be paid back or recognized for his generosity."
Lou sent a Letter to the Editor that Anna Paul Lowe wrote after Murray Gordon died on December 1, 1985: Sir: I write today to pay tribute to Murray L. Gordon for 37 years of loyal service as a member of the Daily News Family - a close knit group of men and women who worked in a high stress field, made deadlines six days a week, went for the hard-to-get story that was often controversial and sold advertising to help meet the payroll. Murray was a key figure in this family of workers. Murray came to work at the news office on Sept. 3, 1925, as a reporter under Luther D. Braden and E.J. Hancock. He was a young man 19 years old. Three years later, he was forced to resign because of illness. After he recovered, he worked for a time as a feed salesman before returning to work on the Daily News staff in January 1937.
From 1941 to 1954 Murray also wrote a weekly human interest column called "Twigs From the Tower Tree" for the paper. This became a popular and much-quoted feature. He was a gifted story-teller with a wonderful sense of humor. The picture that ran at the head of his column showed him with his small mustache and bow tie - a trademark. In 1957 he was named to the board of directors of the Greensburg Daily News Publishing Company where he served as a valuable member. Murray was an artist. He loved nature and enjoyed trying to capture what he saw on canvas. This artistic gift was reflected in his advertising layouts.
After he retired Aug. 14, 1973, from the News he went to his childhood home in southeastern Indiana with his oils and his easel to paint and he wrote often of things he remembered as he was growing up in southeastern Indiana. He made a hobby of writing feature articles for newspapers in the area including the Madison Courier, the Columbus Republic and the Indianapolis Star. Murray wrote his friend Boyd Gill, head of United Press International in Indiana, telling him of his retirement.
He said he was returning to a companion of 43 years (his Dorothy), three sweet grandchildren, a loveable pedigreed Pekinese pup, and shelves of good books. A few years ago, Murray spoke of his recollections of the News office at a quarterly meeting of the Decatur County Historical Society. He noted there had been many technological changes and improvements that have revolutionized the printing industry during his working years. But, he also remarked that the reporting and writing of news had not changed nearly as much as the mechanical department. This man had a long record of church, civic and fraternal activities in Greensburg. For so many years he has been a part of our lives. It is hard to think of him being gone from our midst.
