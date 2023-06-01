GREENSBURG - Not long ago Marc Haston found a yellowed piece of paper that had been written in 1863. It was for sale on eBay and had been written a few months after the day (June 10, 1863) John F. Stevens was killed in Rush County while trying to do his job as Provost Marshall. A man named Craycraft was with Stevens that day had also been shot. Nothing more was found about Craycraft until now.
John D. Wilson, Rush County Historian, found additional information about that day in 1863 in the Rush County Bicentennial History (1972), written by John Hughes. The story was in the Rushville Jacksonian Wednesday, June 17, 1863: "Elbert S. Jarrett, Deputy Enroller for Walker Township, accompanied by Deputy Provost Marshall John S. Stevens, Richard M. Craycraft, William Wilson and Mr. Mattingly to the widow Hiligoss' about noon on June 10. She said her boys were not home, that they left that morning. She refused to give their names and ages. Shortly afterwards, Stevens and Craycraft were lying on the ground, both fatally wounded."
John Wilson also sent the following that was written by former Rush County Historian Jim Scott:
The Craycraft and Stevens Incident
In 1863, a military draft act was passed which called for all men from 18-50 years of age to sign up. The township trustees were given the job to get the names. The Trustees of Walker Township in Rush County had a 15-year-boy canvas the area. Most residents had migrated from North Carolina - many were Quakers. So not everyone was anxious to go to war. Several did not sign.
"Two federal enrolling officers, Craycraft and Stevens, came from Greensburg in a buggy. They called at a Walker Township cabin where a widow and her three sons lived. The boys were not home and she would not sign for them. So the officers left, and were going along the road when someone raised up out of a wheat field and shot them both. Governor Oliver P. Morton was very disturbed about this, and a troupe of cavalry and a company of infantry camped in the Manilla schoolyard for a week. They could not solve the crime but took the three boys to Fort Harrison. It was found that the army could not arrest a civilian - the county sheriff had to do it. The sheriff could find no grounds to charge anyone, so no one ever was charged. This event is not in the 1888 history, maybe because one of the boys' daughter was on the committee to select material for the 1888 Rush County history."
That inspired me to look further and found the following in a 1917 Greensburg Standard: "Mrs. Frank P. Monfort and Mrs Elizabeth Knowles recalled with sorrow yesterday that it was just 54 years ago on that day that their father, W. Frank Stevens, was killed while discharging his duty as a U.S. Provost Marshal.(Note: It was John Stevens, not W. Frank)
"Mr. Stevens was one of the prominent citizens of GB and had represented the county in the legislature. He was on a trip near Moscow looking up citizens who were to be enrolled in the military service.
"He had been warned that his life was in danger but had said no one would harm him, that he could talk to the men who were opposed to the draft and explain it.
"Stevens and his assistant Richard Craycraft were riding on horseback in Rush Co. on June 10, 1863 when without warning they were fired upon from a wheat field. Stevens was killed instantly and Craycraft so seriously wounded that he died two weeks later."
Special thanks to John Wilson!
