A few weeks ago, I wrote about the immortal Jim Thorpe, perhaps the greatest athlete who ever lived. The day the column came out I received a call from long-time friend, John Wilson, former athletic director for Rushville Consolidated High School and now Rush County Historian, a man of significant accomplishments, to say the least. He reminded me of an interesting article he authored for “Rush County Retrospect” which was a two volume history of Rush County covering from the 1920s through the 1980s which, at the time, brought the county history up-to-date. As we approach the county’s bicentennial, it’s probably time to begin thinking seriously about once again updating the county’s history over the last 40 years, but that’s a topic for another day.
In any case, the late Bob Waggener, who was in charge of updating the county history from the 1920s, asked John to write a feature about athletics in the county from 1920 to 1971. He thought I’d be interested in an expanded version of Jim Thorpe’s connection to Rush County. I was, obviously, very interested and told him he’d given me an idea for a “part two” to my original article about Thorpe and his athletic achievements in every sport in which he took part. John had looked up the article he wrote for “Rush County Retrospect” and gave me the volume and page number where his article appears.
John writes that Fred Newkirk, Fred Cook, and “Deke” Peters were three county basketball players who gained national fame playing on the same team with Jim Thorpe. Cook had played against Jim Thorpe’s independent team in a game in New Castle in 1924. By that time, Thorpe’s professional baseball and football days were coming to an end, John writes. As a result, Thorpe formed his own touring professional basketball team. “After the New Castle game, Cook received a telegram from Thorpe offering him a chance to join his team in Cincinnati. Cook took him up on his offer of $35 a week plus expanses. Later, Newkirk and Peters were also recruited.” Very diplomatically, John wrote, “All of the team members were Native Americans except the three Rush County ‘Indians.’ Cook took the name of ‘Red Fox’ and Newkirk was called ‘White Cloud.’ One journalist remarked in a post-game write-up, ‘Fred Cook wasn’t any more Indian than Calvin Coolidge.’”
“From 1925 to 1929, Thorpe’s Indians toured the United States playing all comers. The Indians would don headdresses prior to an engagement and perform a pregame war dance. Then they would peel down to their maroon and white basketball uniforms. Thorpe was usually obligated by contract to make at least a five minute appearance during the game. Sometimes it was more advantageous to throw a game to the opposition because it paid more to the team owner. Team members were always paid on time, and they traveled by train, by bus, and in Thorpe’s seven passenger Studebaker.”
Were it not for John Wilson, all this fascinating stuff would have been lost to history. I have to add, however, that I know I saw a photo – I’ll look for it again – that shows Jim Thorpe with the players mentioned in John’s article wearing team shirts that said “Rush County Indians” on it. It’s interesting to note, considering what Jim Thorpe accomplished in a variety of sports that he was only 6’1” tall but weighed about 202 pounds! By today’s standards, he would seem like a natural football player, but Thorpe excelled, as I have noted, in not only football, but also track and field, baseball, and basketball, not to mention ball room dancing! Some of his accomplishments included being named First Team All-Pro in football in 1923, NFL 1920s All-Decade Team, NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, and twice a consensus All-American in 1911 and 1912.
After gold medal performances in the 1912 Summer Olympics Thorpe, “returned to Celtic Park, the home of the Irish American Athletic Club, in Queens, New York (where he had qualified four months earlier for the Olympic Games), to compete in the Amateur Athletic Union’s All-Around Championship. Competing against Bruno Brodd of the Irish American Athletic Club and John L. Bredemus of Princeton University, he won seven of the 10 events contested and came in second in the remaining three. With a total point score of 7,476 points, Thorpe broke the previous record of 7,385 points set in 1909, (also set at Celtic Park), by Martin Sheridan, the champion athlete of the Irish American Athletic Club. Sheridan, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, was present to watch his record broken, approached Thorpe after the event and shook his hand saying, ‘Jim, my boy, you’re a great man. I never expect to look upon a finer athlete.’ He told a reporter from The New York World, ‘Thorpe is the greatest athlete that ever lived. He has me beaten 50 ways. Even when I was in my prime, I could not do what he did today,’” according to Wikipedia.
By today’s standards, Jim Thorpe wasn’t even a very big man. There are plenty of high school athletes who are bigger than he was, but few who have the athletic ability Thorpe had over 100 years ago. Also keep in mind that Jim Thorpe, who was born around 1878 or 1888, only lived to about the age of 65, dying in 1953, which doesn’t seem all that long ago.
Special thanks to Rush County Historian John Wilson for providing the inspiration to write a little more about the man who once wore a basketball jersey that said “Rush County Indians” on it.
That’s —30— for this week.
