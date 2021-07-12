RUSHVILLE – Have you ever really wondered why the Biden administration stopped building the wall along our southern border? Is it because we’re such a warm and welcoming nation that we’re happy to admit drug dealers, convicted criminals, child molesters, and other unsavory individuals? Or are we so blind to the problem of undocumented aliens that we just naively assume that everybody wading across the Rio Grande is an upstanding citizen just looking for the chance for a better life?
Personally, I don’t have a problem with those people who just want the chance for a better life in the United States, but we still need to know who these people are when they arrive! What’s interesting to note is that since the Biden administration stopped the construction of the wall along our southern border there had been a jump on the number of people illegally crossing into this country because they know no one is going to stop them where there is no wall and all they have to do is wade across the Rio Grande!
Here’s what a recent article from The Wall Street Journal had to say about the problem: “The U.S. has been grappling with a surge of migrants from Mexico and Central America crossing the border illegally, and the Biden administration is on pace to preside over a 20-year high in illegal border crossings by the end of the federal budget year in September. The situation has created a political and policy challenge for the administration, which has struggled in particular to care for record numbers of unaccompanied children in its custody.” Personally, I can’t imagine a parent just packing off their children to another country alone and expecting someone from that country to care for them, but then I may not fully appreciate the scope of the desperation those parents feel. The risk of harm may well be greater than their parents realize. Here’s what the Washington Examiner had to say recently: “President Joe Biden is facing a crisis at the border, even if the White House would prefer not to use that word. Ambassador Roberta Jacobson, the administration’s coordinator for the southern border, certainly tried her best to avoid the term on Wednesday when she said, ‘We have to do what we do regardless of what anybody calls the situation.’” Yeah, well what about the drug smugglers, and pedophiles sneaking across the border? Quoting again from the Washington Examiner: “Biden needs to admit that his eagerness to roll back Trump’s immigration policies without a meaningful plan to deal with the predictable migration increase has led to chaos at the border. While many voters wanted a kinder, gentler approach than Trump’s, Democrats cannot simply wish away the need for effective border security and immigration regulations – short of declaring open borders — a deeply unpopular idea carrying numerous economic and security risks.”
Here’s what a document called “Border Reports” notes: “The U.S. Border Patrol has detained twice the number of criminal migrants in the first six months of fiscal year 2021 as it did in all of 2020, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
Among these were 265 sex offenders, 576 individuals convicted of assault, battery and domestic violence and 982 drug offenders. The bulk of the arrests (2,765), though, involved illegal entry or illegal re-entry after a previous deportation.
The Border Patrol also reports large increases in seizures of marijuana and methamphetamine – which are the Mexican drug cartels’ primary money staples. This, as transnational criminal organizations try to take advantage of federal agents being tied up coping with the ongoing migrant surge to sneak drugs, and sometimes criminal associates, across the border.” This quote doesn’t sound as much like a humanitarian crisis as the Biden administration would like us all to believe! The Pew Research Center recently said, “As Congress debates immigration reform, some political leaders and analysts have speculated that there will be ‘an electoral bonanza for Democrats’” if the nation’s estimated 11.1 million unauthorized immigrants – three quarters of whom are Hispanics – eventually are granted the right to vote.
That’s what the immigration crisis is really all about in my opinion – changing the political composition of this country! Why are so many immigrants being sent to a place that is traditionally Republican, like Texas! The Pew Research Center’s National Survey of Latinos reported as far back as 2012 that 31% of Latinos identified as Democrats while only 4% identified as Republicans. Obviously, the more Latinos who immigrate lawfully, or unlawfully to the United States, the more Democratic voters are created. The goal is to add enough new Democrats to the voter rolls to ensure that local and national elections will be Democratically controlled in every election for years to come – that’s why it’s possible to walk across the Rio Grande – don’t let anybody kid you about that…
That’s —30— for this week.
