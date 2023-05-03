GREENSBURG - A mistake was made in last week's column and it was made by me when I stated that Sergeant Alvin York was Jeanie York's great-great-grandfather. Later I wrote that York had died in 1964, four years before Jeanie York was born, but she loved her great-grandmother "Granney Gracie," York's widow who died in 1984.
When York came home from the war there was a huge celebration in New York, and Hollywood never stopped asking to make a movie about him. When he returned to Tennessee he married Grace and they had 10 children, seven sons and three daughters. An infant son and an infant daughter died soon after birth and the remaining eight were named after historical figures including George Edward, Woodrow Wilson, Samuel Huston, Andrew Jackson, Betsy Ross, Mary Alice, Thomas Jefferson and Alvin C. Jr.
The influence of his church never left him, and when he returned from the war he had a deep desire to bring a chance for success to the young people around his hometown of Pall Mall, Tennessee, which is near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. By 1926 he had started the York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown, 10 miles from Pall Mall. and it continues to be a high school. Several buildings are named for him including the Alvin C. York Hospital in Murfreesboro.
He ignored Hollywood for several years until he realized how much he could help his town and state by allowing the movie to be made. The movie was filmed in the York State Historic Park in Pall Mall. It starred Gary Cooper, was released in 1941, and became one of the highest grossing films of that time. He received money for it and was able to much improve the lives of many in his hometown and state. His family still receives residuals when the movie is shown anywhere.
Other honors have been given him after his death. A statue of York stands on the grounds of the Tennessee State Capitol. The U.S. Postal Service issued Distinguished Soldiers stamps including one of York. The riderless horse in Ronald Reagan's funeral procession was named Sgt. York. The traveling football trophy between UT Martin, Austin Peay, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech is named the Alvin York Trophy. The U.S. Army ROTC's Sgt. York Award is presented to cadets who excel.
In the novel 1945 by Newt Gingrich and William Forstchen, Alvin York was a character who is in a fight with some German commandos who plan a raid against Tennessee in order to destroy the atomic bomb in Oak Ridge National Laboratory. York is older by then, but still (again) becomes a hero. (I found that a Robert Conroy also wrote a book titled "1945," which is odd but I didn't find out what that story is about.)
Tennessee gave York some land and the Rotary Club built him a home. York had a cerebral hemorrhage in 1954 but he lived until 1964. When York died, Grace sold the house and farm to the State of Tennessee to use as a historic museum. She continued to live there until her death in 1984. It is now open to visitors as the Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park.
York Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City was named for York in 1928.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Penn Warren used York as the model for characters in two of his novels, "At Heaven's Gate" and "The Cave."
I would not have known that Jeanie York was Sgt. York's great-granddaughter if I hadn't known about him and asked if she was related. Had it been me, I would have bragged daily.
Thank you, Jeanie, for sharing when I asked you to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.