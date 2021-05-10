RUSHVILLE – This is the second part of my thoughts on the problem of gun violence in this country. The first part, you may recall, appeared in this paper on April 27. It dealt with issues like the fallibility of background checks and defining the difference between an assault weapon and semi-automatic weapons. This week, it might be useful to look at the prospect of the confiscation of assault weapons and banning the sale of certain types of firearms.
First off, we need a working definition of what is meant by an “assault weapon” compared to a semi-automatic weapon. Personally, I don’t think there is a difference. Using the term “assault weapon” simply sounds more threatening and more deadly than merely referring to these types of firearms as “semi-automatic” weapons, but the truth of the matter is an assault weapon is nothing more than a spiffed-up semi-automatic rifle – the term “semi-automatic” just doesn’t sound as threatening. The point is, no matter what your call them, these are weapons that only fire when the trigger is pulled.
What’s really going on here is the size of the clip that is inserted beneath the bolt or, in some cases, above the bolt like the famous M-1 Garand just about ever G.I. carried during World War II. Just for perspective, the clip that loads from the top ordinarily holds about eight rounds of ammunition for the M-1 semi-automatic rifle, so we’re not talking about anything new or more deadly with today’s “assault weapon.” Regardless of the size of the magazine – between 10 cartridges to as many as 100 cartridges – it can still only be fired one shot at a time. The only issue is how often the shooter has to switch clips of ammunition. Regardless of the type of weapon – rifle or pistol – for military use, multiple clips are usually carried in pouches around a soldier’s waist. So, once again, we’re usually talking about civilian semi-automatic rifles of from roughly 10 to 30 round clips before reloading becomes necessary.
Now, let’s move on to confiscation of privately owned firearms. I wonder if legislators know that there are over 300 million privately owned firearms in this country? That includes everything from hunting rifles to machine guns. How, do you suppose, left-leaning legislators are going to craft legislation that will limit private ownership of firearms? Personally, I don’t think it can be done. Automatic weapons have already been banned. Keep in mind, now, that an automatic weapon is one that will fire at a very rapid rate and all the shooter has to do is hold the trigger down and the weapon will continue to fire until it’s empty. These are the ones that are illegal, and that probably makes good sense. Nobody really needs an automatic weapon to protect himself or for hunting; there’s not much sport in hunting with a machine gun. The problem is most people think the term “assault weapon” means a fully automatic weapon. That’s where people misunderstand the terms being used.
But as a practical matter, even if firearm confiscation could be made legal, how on earth could it be done as a practical matter? Are we going to create the gun confiscation police? How many of them would we need to round up more than 300 million firearms? And, furthermore, how are we going to define firearms? Would people who collect firearms have to surrender antique, but still operable, weapons? How about shot guns and hunting rifles? How about pistols? There are so many different types of firearms, I don’t think it would be possible to come up with legislation that will solve the alleged problem of gun violence. In addition, I don’t think enough confiscation police could be hired to collect 300 million firearms that are privately owed – assuming people would willingly give up the firearms they already have! You know lots of people would hide their cache of weapons.
Then there’s that pesky law about due process. You know the one. It says that people cannot be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process. The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States says to the federal government that no one shall be “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” Firearms are property and, therefore, can’t be seized by the federal government without due process. Do you think violating that provision of the Constitution might create a backlog of lawsuits in our court system for years and years?
Then there’s that equally pesky Second Amendment to the Constitution which reads as follows: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The whole situation would be different but for that little comma in that amendment. Take out that comma and the meaning of the 2nd amendment becomes entirely different, because gun advocates really only refer to the part of the amendments which refers to the right of people to keep and bear arms. The point of the amendment is to have “a well regulated militia” which today probably means the National Guard, but for that little comma. I’m working on one more column on this topic before moving on to other subjects.
That’s —30— for this week.
