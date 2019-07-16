GREENSBURG – The 2019 Decatur County Fair will soon be written in the history books. From what I saw, it was another good one. The weather cooperated pretty good as we didn't have any rain. Of course, it was hot, but that made the drink vendors do a good business quenching all the thirsts.
I'm writing this on Saturday, so I pray it doesn't rain before Wednesday evening. Of course, "Barry" is coming on with a vengeance and he may make his presence known.
A few weeks ago, I didn't think we'd ever be praying for rain, but that little shower we had last week did a lot of good. I've seen some mighty fine crops and a few that left a little to be desired. I don't know that I've seen a field that doesn't have at least a corner that has drowned out. We do have a few vegetables to eat, but not like a lot of years when I would be busy canning by now.
I saw on some schools' bulletin boards the dates for the first day of school is just about two weeks away. Where did the summer go? I remember when I was going to school we had four months of vacation with no summer school, no sports practices, nothing to do but wish the summer would pass a little more quickly.
There were 4-H projects to work on, vacation Bible School, church camp, and a few other activities to get worked in. I even wrote letters to my friend since she didn't have a telephone. Time seemed to creep ever so slowly. Now it seems like the kids have no vacation from school at all.
I forgot to mention the State Fair. It will be here before we know it. A lot of 4-H'ers will be getting their projects fine tuned before they are turned in for exhibit there. Good luck to them.
FREEZER FRUIT SALAD
2 1/2 cups water
1 cup sugar
1 12-ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate
6 large bananas, sliced into orange juice
1 large can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 small can maraschino cherries, drained and halved
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
Bring the water and sugar to a boil and then let cool. Add rest of ingredients and put in container to freeze. Stir every few hours until frozen. When almost frozen solid, put into smaller containers if you want individual servings that will thaw faster.
MELON BALL SALAD
2 cups sugar
1 cup water
Mint leaves, diced
1 large honeydew melon
1 medium watermelon
2 cantaloupes
Green grapes, optional
Boil sugar and water until slightly thickened. Add washed and diced mint leaves (or use spearmint flavoring). Cool in refrigerator. Make melon balls. Pour syrup over fruit several hours before serving.
THREE VEGETABLE SALAD
2 large cucumbers
3 large tomatoes
1 medium onion
1/2 cup vinegar
1 cup sugar (or 3 teaspoons sweetener)
Pinch salt
Cut cucumbers in half lengthwise, then chop. Dice tomatoes and onion. Mix vinegar, sugar or sweetener, and salt. Pour over vegetables. Chill for two to three hours.
CRUNCHY PEA SALAD
1 10-ounce bag frozen baby peas, thawed
1 cup diced celery
1 cup chopped cauliflower
1/4 cup diced green onion
1/2 cup sour cream or mayonnaise
1 cup Ranch dressing
Crisp, crumbled bacon
Combine all ingredients. Chill. Garnish with bacon before serving.
----
Decatur County resident Alice Woodhull may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
