GREENSBURG – George Morgan sent a note last week: “I notice when I’m heading home from Sandusky the graveyard a couple hundred feet from the road, about 1 1/2 miles east of Sandusky. This old cemetery is named “Butcher.” I think that Bob Foster was trustee for Clinton township years ago and saw to its upkeep. I just wondered if you know anything about it. Russell Wilhoit has posted 3 photos of it on the internet.”
George has helped with several columns over the years.
I love mysteries, and every cemetery has several that won’t ever be solved. I have the help of some from the past and others who help today. Years ago, Mrs. C. Loucks, member of the D.A.R., asked several people to go to the nearly forgotten cemeteries and copy the names on the stones. James F. Smith was one, and several others. It was invaluable. Mike Porter has put so many names from cemeteries in the “Find a Grave” sites. Russell Wilhoit has helped in several ways, and then there is Harding’s 1915 history of the county.
I believe Butcher has the oldest burial in the township. Other cemeteries are McLaughlin, Swails, Power, and the Decatur County Poor Farm. The township was organized in 1829, but the first burial known was a stillborn baby with the last name J. Butcher, born in September 1826. Sarah Butcher died in 1839 at age 40, probably the mother of the stillborn baby. George Butcher died in August 1862 at nearly 81. I believe the cemetery was named Butcher because of that family.
There are at least 16 babies under four years of age buried in the cemetery that has 51 known burials. Several babies probably have no memorial. Babies died often and women usually died younger than men, according to the headstones in the cemetery. The last burial was in 1925 for Daniel W. Thorpe. The name of the family with the most burials is Lanham, with seven burials with that name including four babies under age four.
Clinton Township wasn’t organized until July 6, 1829 when Isaac Seright petitioned to get it done. Two changes happened, though; later that year two sections were taken off Clinton and added to Washington, and the next year it was ordered that one half of one section be attached to Fugit Township (from Harding’s 1915 history).
The first election that Clinton Township took part in was the last Saturday in July, 1829 in the home of Gordon McLaughlin. It was to elect two justices of the peace. Ben Jones was elected inspector of the election and Alexander Hamilton, Robert Wilson and Joseph Lindsay were the first fence viewers. The next year Joseph Lindsay and James Wilson were appointed overseers of the poor.
Some of the first settlers were Jesse Womack, John Montgomery, Tom Craig, Daniel Crume, Joe Jones and Joe Weihart. Others who came a little later included Matt Campbell, Bob Wilson, Jim Carter, John Thomson, Israel Harris, Henry Glass and George Donner. Yes, that name of Donner is the same family that went from here to Illinois and then headed for California. I wrote about that, with proof, many years ago.
Two grist mills were built right away, necessary for grinding meal for bread and corn for animals. A Mr. Douglas had built a saw mill and was doing a good business when he was killed in the mill. The timber was walnut, popular, sugar, elm, burr oak, hackberry and beech, but soon became scarce because farmers wanted land to farm and people wanted lumber to build homes, barns etc.
In his book “Railroads of Decatur county” Larry Ruff wrote about the North Vernon, Greensburg and Rushville railroad runs through Clinton Township, making it easy to ship products off for markets. It changed everything for the better for residents. No longer did farmers have to drive their stock to Cincinnati, they just loaded them on the train.
