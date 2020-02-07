When I was younger, I used to say, “the only time they call me is when they need me!” Now when I think about that statement, it seems absolutely ridiculous. Why wouldn’t I want to be needed? Why wouldn’t you want to be needed? There’s not a better feeling in the world than for someone to need us.
The truth is, we need other people. We need to trust, count on, believe in, and walk beside one another. God gave us to each other to encourage and confide in one another in love. We are to help with each other’s burdens, care for each other’s needs, talk to one another about our wrongs, and rejoice with each other.
Sometimes we forget that God gave us a wonderful world full of brothers and sisters. Obviously, we need our Father first, but never forget the support He has provided us here on earth.
A few years ago, I didn’t think I needed anyone. I could take care of everything myself and it appeared that I was a huge success. However, the truth was that I was wandering lost without following the word of God. It was there the entire time and I wasn’t smart enough to listen to Him.
Even though we have God, He did not create us to be alone. We need each other and when a person calls you because they need something, be there for them. Be joyful that you’re blessed to able to help others.
Sometimes you will not be able to do everything that people ask you to do. You should, however, never ignore the calls of your brothers and sisters. Help whenever you can, and live happily following our Heavenly Father’s commands.
Joy is so much sweeter when you can share it with friends and family.
Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com
