CARTHAGE – Longtime residents of Carthage are familiar with the history of the Beech Settlement. The Beech Church and Settlement are an important part of historical events and places that makes Carthage special.
If you are not aware of the significance of the Settlement or if you would enjoy learning more about its history you are in luck! Linda Dunn has just published a book: “The Beech Settlement: A Rush County, Indiana Black Community” available on Amazon for only $7.50!
This book is Dunn’s second published work. Her first book focused on the Black history of Hancock County. Through that experience she was able to make contact with descendants that eventually led her to the Beech Settlement.
The book is a history of the place and the people from the time of the founding of this early Black Settlement through the end of the Civil War.
This history covers the early settlement and its residents shortly after the end of the Civil War with a few individual histories reaching into the early 20th century.
This labor of love took Dunn a year to write.
Some challenges included dealing with frustration due to so many dead ends.
People of color census information included many misspellings, illegible writing, nicknames, inconsistent labeling, and the fragile original documents found at the Carthage library were often hard to read. Thankfully, Dunn did not let thesis obstacles deter her!
If you would like more information, Dunn can be reached at lindajdunn@comcast.net or 317-448-5992.
The town of Carthage would like to thank Dunn for the painstaking task of researching and writing this book in order to preserve an important piece of the history of the town of Carthage.
