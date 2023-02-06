CARTHAGE - Another new business has opened in Carthage and I wanted to spread the word as it is always exciting to see growth in our town!
Carthage welcomes EJ Electrolysis, LLC located at 11 S. Main Street. EJ Electrolysis is owned and operated by Carthage resident Elizabeth Norris.
If you are not familiar with electrolysis, it is the only FDA and AMA approved permanent hair removal method. With professional electrolysis treatments, you can take control of your unwanted hair and get the hair-free look you deserve. Electrolysis permanently removes unwanted hair for all hair colors and all skin types.
Electrolysis has been performed for more than 120 years and has proven to be an extremely safe procedure. It has also become a more pleasant procedure than it was years ago, and Elizabeth does everything possible to make the experience as comfortable as possible.
I toured her office this past week and found not only Elizabeth but her facility to be warm and welcoming. Professional attitude, facility cleanliness, and sterile equipment, along with a patient-first attitude are all qualities that stood out with Carthage’s newest entrepreneur’s business!
Elizabeth is both a Licensed Esthetician and a Licensed Electrologist. She received professional training from one of the nation's leading electrology schools, Southeastern School of Laser & Electrology. She is committed to her clients receiving the most comfortable experience possible.
Before ever booking an appointment, Elizabeth offers potential clients a free consultation. She will take as much time as needed to introduce the latest technologies and modalities in permanent hair removal and answer any questions that arise about individual treatment. If you decide that you are ready for the next step, treatment is offered by appointment only.
Consultation and treatment appointments can be made by phone (765) 570-8017 or email elizabeth@ejelectrolysis.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
More information about EJ Electrolysis, LLC can be found on their Facebook page or website.
