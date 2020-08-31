It is no secret Hoosiers are proud military supporters. Our communities always find a way to pay their respects during somber moments, anniversaries and holidays, and celebrate the achievements of those who are serving. Soon, new banners will line the streets in Osgood and Versailles to further honor past and present military members, and their families.
The Military Honor Flag Project will pay tribute to the courageous men and women from the Osgood and Versailles areas who took an oath to protect our country and our freedom. Twenty-five banners will hang along light posts in each town and will feature a former or active military member, with a military photo, their name, rank and years of service. Versailles-Osgood Delta Rho Chapter Kappa Kappa Kappa and the Versailles American Legion Auxiliary are looking for 50 veterans to honor. More information about applying can be found on Tri Kappa's Facebook page. All nominations must be postmarked by Sept. 14.
The goal is for the banners to be made and displayed in time for Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, Nov. 11. This would be a great new feature to downtown in these two communities, boosting hometown pride while bringing a patriotic look to the heart of these towns. Displaying our past and present heroes will serve as a reminder to all residents and visitors that Ripley County has a strong history of answering the call for military service. At the same time, it will pay tribute to the families who made sacrifices for their loved one's commitment to defend our nation.
Tri Kappa said funding is already in place to get the first 50 banners made, but anyone who wants to make a donation to help support future banners should contact their local American Legion post to find out how to contribute to this exciting project in the future.
Our military is so important to our nation, and locally we are proud of the long list of brave men and women who have served and are serving this country. Our local heroes will be honored with these banners, and we can display our patriotism and gratitude. I encourage everyone to spread the word about this new program so we can find honorees, and please consider giving to the project so more families can be honored in the future. To our veterans and active military members, thank you for protecting our freedoms and values, and I hope this new banner program helps everyone remember the many heroic Americans who have helped shape our great country.
State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
