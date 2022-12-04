GREENSBURG – As a follow-up to the series of articles I wrote about Decatur County native and career Navy officer Admiral William Lawrence Erdmann, I thought it would be appropriate and timely to write an article related to the movie “Devotion” which has now been released.
“Devotion” is a movie based on a book by the same title that tells the true story of Ensign Jesse Leroy Brown, the first Black United States Navy aviator, and his comradeship with fellow aviator Lieutenant (j.g.) Thomas Hudner.
This is a very well made and acted film with some incredible scenes that capture the stress of flying a high performance fighter plane, the difficulties of family life while following a career with so much devotion to duty, and even the reckless and carefree expression of youth.
The actress who portrays a young Elizabeth Taylor fully captures the glamour of a Hollywood superstar.
But perhaps the most powerful scene is where the actor portraying Ensign Jesse Leroy Brown stares directly into the camera and repeats to himself the racial slurs and personal insults he has endured both as a young Black man in America and as a Navy Midshipman pursuing his dreams of becoming a naval aviator.
The camera then turns and we see that the insults have been spoken into a mirror. The viewer experiences the personal turmoil of Jesse Leroy Brown as his face contorts from expressions of sadness to anger to determination, in what has to be one of the more memorable scenes in modern film.
In the earlier series of articles I wrote about Admiral William L. Erdmann, I explained that he was born in Greensburg in 1902. After graduating from Greensburg High School in 1920, his favorite uncle, Fred Thomas, helped secure a nomination for William Erdmann to the United States Naval Academy. Graduating from the Naval Academy in 1924, William Erdmann began a very long and colorful career as a naval aviator and high ranking officer.
During World War II, William Erdmann commanded an aviation squadron that was credited with sinking the first enemy U-boat in the famous “Sighted Sub, Sank Same” episode. He then served on the staff of legendary Five-Star Admiral William Halsey. Then William Erdmann commanded an aircraft carrier. He then led an air-sea rescue service that rescued dozens of aviators, pilots, and air crewmen from downed aircraft.
In 1949 Captain Erdmann was placed in command of the Essex-class aircraft carrier Leyte. As the captain of the ship, he administered the oath to newly commissioned Ensign Jesse Leroy Brown on April 14, 1949 aboard the aircraft carrier.
A photograph of this historic event appears in the book “Devotion” and was widely published in newspapers across the country in 1949.
Accounts of Ensign Jesse Leroy Brown’s life clearly state that after being commissioned as a Navy officer, higher command, which would have included Greensburg native Captain William Erdmann, saw to it that Ensign Brown was treated with respect. This is something that William Erdmann probably has not been given the credit he truly deserves.
Captain Erdmann was the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Leyte from April 1, 1949 to April 14, 1950. The plot of the movie follows a timeline slightly later than that, while Captain Thomas Sisson was the ship’s commanding officer.
But the actual date of when Ensign Brown became qualified to fly the powerful F4U Corsair fighter from aircraft carriers was April 4, 1950, while Greensburg native Captain William Erdmann was the commanding officer of Leyte.
After commanding Leyte for more than a year and overseeing the training of the aviators serving aboard the carrier, William Erdmann was put in command of the North Island Naval Air Station at San Diego, where Essex-class aircraft carriers were based.
On of the more memorable events of my childhood was witnessing the very famous Essex-class aircraft carrier Hornet (CV12) leaving San Diego Bay, making the turn at Point Loma peninsula, and heading out to sea for a rendezvous with history in the middle of the Pacific Ocean: recovering Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronauts after their return splashdown from the moon.
By the early 1950s, William Erdmann was promoted to the rank of Two-Star Rear Admiral. He commanded aircraft carrier divisions, was a high ranking officer of NATO forces in Europe, and commanded all Navy forces in Guam. Admiral William Erdmann retired from the Navy in 1960, closing a colorful career that spanned the era of coal-fired ships to the nuclear age, from the era of bi-planes to the jet age.
As I explained in my earlier series of articles, Admiral Erdmann passed away of a heart attack while returning home to Greensburg aboard a passenger airliner to attend services for his favorite uncle, Fred Thomas, who had died in July 1961.
Decatur County had lost a very colorful character. Perhaps Admiral William Lawrence Erdmann was Decatur County’s most colorful native born son of the 20th Century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.