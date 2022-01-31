RUSH COUNTY - Sometimes I worry about the future of the newspaper business. If you’ve noticed, and I’m sure you have, newspapers have fewer pages of news and, more importantly, less advertising in then than they used to.
The advent of television in the 1950s really didn’t have much of an impact on newspapers in those days. Television news focused on regional, national and international news, which was all well and good, but it didn’t focus on local news at all. That’s what the local newspapers did. Unless something really big happened locally, there wasn’t much likelihood that one or more of the Indianapolis television stations would cover any of the goings-on in Rushville. Until very recently, if you were interested in finding out what was going on in the city or the county, you read a newspaper to find out what was happening.
Believe it or not, there used to be more than one daily newspaper in Rushville. The Indiana Magazine of History, Volume 10, No. 1, published a very interesting article titled “The Newspapers of Rush County” back in 1914, some 107 years ago, written by a fellow named John F. Moses, a former editor of the Rushville Republican. I’d like to share some of what he had to say about the newspaper business in this county before World War I.
“Rush County’s first printer, publisher, and editor was William D. M. Wickham. By the very few now living who knew him he is remembered as a tall, angular man of eccentric manners and speech.” (Sort of that reminds me of Norm Voiles, who used to publish the Rushville Republican a few years ago.) “According to the late Dr. John Arnold (long an authority on local history), Mr. Wickham issued the first number of a little paper, about ten by twelve inches in size, at Rushville, either late in 1822 or early in 1823, under the whimsical title of the Dog Fennel Gazette. This was very soon after the organization of Rush County.” Since we’re celebrating our bicentennial this year, it seems appropriate that the county’s first newspaper was also established 200 years ago, although no copies of the Gazette have survived down to the present day. But to show how primitive that first newspaper must have been Dr. Arnold recalled that the printing press as the top of a sycamore stump. “The impression was made with a lever – a sapling let into a mortise in a tree which stood close beside the stump.”
“Another version of the story is that the printer secured his 'power' at the corner of a stout rail fence. Later, Wickham built himself a better machine of timbers, which he humorously called ‘Wickham's Velocity Press.’ The home and printing office were under the same roof.”
Mr. Wickham made a second venture with the True American, the first number of which is dated September 17, 1831. This was a four-column folio, with columns 12 inches long, and was printed on a sheet 13 by 21 ½ inches in size. In his "salutatory" the editor admits a Jacksonian bias, but promises to "meddle with politics very sparingly," and to give his patrons "the best reading obtainable, including Foreign and Domestic Intelligence, Legislative and Congressional Proceedings, Miscellany, and the production of the Muse.”
Other newspapers here have included, both sequentially and simultaneously, the Jacksonian, the Graphic, the Daily Star, and the Independent. Other newspapers included the Times, the Telegraph, and the Republican. That brings us up to about 1909! It is also interesting that in years gone by the towns of Milroy, Carthage, and Manilla also had newspapers.
Newspapers have always been a primary source of news in nearly every community. They’re easy to access, you can actually hold a newspaper in your hands and keep them for later reading. If you’re into making scrapbooks, you can cut out the items you want and put them in a scrapbook. If you’re running a retail business you could run regular advertisements in a newspaper and reach nearly every household in town – because nearly everybody in Rushville and Rush County took the newspaper.
Each community in the county also had a “stringer” who wrote about happenings in their town. I remember when there were columns about social life in, let’s say, Mays. Some of the most entertaining items went something like this: “Mr. and Mrs. Joe Smith traveled to Carthage on Sunday after church and spent the afternoon with their son, Mr. Joe Smith Jr. They were entertained by Miss Claudia Jones of Carthage, who played the piano and a good time was had by all.” No kidding! That’s the stuff that people loved to read, especially the Smiths! That type of local “news” was very popular once-upon-a-time.
But with the introduction of the iPhone the future of newspapers worries me a little. Most newspapers have an online version which lots of people read instead of the newspaper that’s actually printed on paper. The disadvantages of the iPhone are obvious, especially for people who want to cut out and save an article for a scrapbook and those folks who simply enjoy holding the paper in their hands and turning the pages. The biggest disadvantage is for local businesses who have no place to advertise their products, which is a primary reason why newspapers are smaller: loss of advertising revenue. Sadly, also gone are the days when boys could earn a few dollars by having a paper route, too. I’ll bet few kids today even know what a paper route was.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.