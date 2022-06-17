RUSHVILLE - All of us are understandably concerned about the increasing number of mass shootings, particularly of young school children.
On the surface, there appear to be relatively easy solutions to problems of gun violence, such as banning gun ownership by private individuals or, more narrowly, among individuals with mental illness or who are convicted felons.
Other less easy solutions include “hardening” schools. Making it more difficult, in other words, to gain access to school buildings.
Making firearms that fire rapidly illegal, or institutionalizing the mentally ill, are just a couple of the solutions that have been seriously talked about lately. The problem, of course, is that mass shootings, or individual shootings for that matter, are not “all or nothing” problems.
For one thing, there are over 300 million privately-owned firearms of all types already out there. For another, there is that pesky 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of American which says, precisely: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Depending on how one chooses to read the 2nd Amendment, it either means everybody can own firearms, or it means that only those people who are in the “militia” are entitled to own firearms, because it seems the purpose of the amendment actually is to maintain a “well-regulated militia,” not for everybody who wants to, to own firearms – and that’s just one interpretation of its meaning.
We seem to rather regularly overlook the part of the amendment that has to do with maintaining a well-regulated militia. Of course, the Constitution was written back in the days before we had the National Guard or a rather large standing army. The actual descendant of the well-regulated militia is, in fact, the National Guard. All most people seem to think the 2nd Amendment says is, “…the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not infringed.” That, clearly, is not all the 2nd Amendment is about! But unfortunately, the foregoing discussion makes the solution to the problem far too simple.
Sweeping legislation, one way or the other, is not the answer, because it’s not just a problem of, “one or the other.” But for that last comma in the Amendment, it would be much easier to grasp the Founders meaning.
Here are some complications that illustrate why the problem doesn’t have a quick fix from an article by the American Public Health Association. The title of the article is, “Mental Illness, Mass Shootings, and the Politics of American Firearms,” published back in February 2015. Toward the end of the piece is an excellent summary. “Our brief review suggests that connections between mental illness and gun violence are less causal and more complex than current US public opinion and legislative action allow. US gun rights advocates are fond of the phrase ‘guns don’t kill people, people do.’ The findings cited… in this article suggest that neither guns nor people exist in isolation from social or historical influences. A growing body of data reveals that US gun crime happens when guns and people come together in particular, destructive ways. That is to say, gun violence in all its forms has a social context, and that context is not something that ‘mental illness’ can describe nor that mental health practitioners can be expected to address in isolation.
“[I]nstead of accepting the expanded authority provided by current gun legislation, mental health workers and organizations might be better served by identifying and promoting areas of common cause between clinic and community, or between the social and psychological dimensions of gun violence. Connections between loaded handguns and alcohol, the mental health effects of gun violence in low-income communities, or the relationships between gun violence and family, social, or socio-economic networks are but a few of the topics in which mental health expertise might productively join community and legislative discourses to promote more effective medical and moral arguments for sensible gun policy than currently arise among the partisan rancor.
“Persons in the United States live in an era that has seen an unprecedented proliferation of gun rights and gun crimes, and the data we cite show that many gun victims are exposed to violence in ways that are accidental, incidental, relational, or environmental. Yet this expansion has gone hand in hand with a narrowing of the rhetoric through which US culture talks about the role of guns and shootings. Insanity becomes the only politically sane place to discuss gun control. Meanwhile, a host of other narratives, such as displaced male anxiety about demographic change, the mass psychology of needing so many guns in the first place, or the symptoms created by being surrounded by them, remain unspoken.”
What the foregoing article strongly suggests is that there is no easy, one size fits all, solution to gun violence in this country. It could, perhaps, all come down to that pesky little comma in the 2nd Amendment.
That’s — 30—for this week.
