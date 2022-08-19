If you haven’t already put “FOC Freedom Festival” in bold letters on your calendar and put a big red circle around September 10, please do it now! Every year this festival gets bigger and better.
My next few articles will be highlighting this wonderful small town event. While favorites like the parade, delicious fair type food, vendors, the Cake Walk, and Kids Korner remain staples for the day, new activities have been added! One new exciting addition is a Drum Circle!
What is a drum circle, you ask? Per Wikipedia, a drum circle is any group of people playing hand-drums and percussion in a circle. They can range in size from a handful of players to circles with thousands of participants. Players in drum circles are all equal, and there are no wrong notes. They listen to what others are playing and join in. It’s not about perfection but rather participation!
Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous local family, Carthage will be treated to an open participation Drum Circle facilitated by Adam Riviere who will be assisted by Abby Diaz from 10 a.m. to noon in the grassy area next to the Community Building. One hundred percussion instruments including drums, shakers, and hand toys will be available for use.
Before each session begins the facilitators will give a brief introduction on drumming, drumming etiquette, and instrument respect. Watching, playing, and even dancing to the beat are all encouraged with the end goal being no judgment, just fun. Anyone of any age is welcome to join in! Participants don’t need previous musical experience, and the action of drumming can just feel good, be relaxing, and relieve stress!
One of Riviere’s goals will be that participants feel like part of the community and use the experience to de-stress and express themselves. More information on drumming can be found on Riviere’s website at Adamriviere.com.
I love the fact that something so unique and fun is being offered to our community. Please come be a part of making this year’s “This is My Hometown” Freedom Festival the best one so far!
Anyone who reads my column knows I love this town and the people in it. I am proud to be a part of a community that is constantly working on positive improvements to make our little diamond in the rough sparkle like the gem it is. The fact that this newly added event is being sponsored by a family whose objective is bringing something special to town and does not want personal recognition is another example of the stellar people who live in Carthage.
