GREENSBURG – You may have heard this one: A young lady calls her boyfriend: “Honey, I need for you to come over here and help me with this picture puzzle because it is pretty difficult and I can’t get it started.”
Boyfriend: “What is it supposed to be a picture of?”
Girlfriend: “You know I love animals and this is supposed to be a tiger.”
The boyfriend goes to his girlfriend’s apartment and sees that she has all the pieces on the table along with the box. He takes her by the hand and says: “Honey, you know I love you very much, but I don’t care how you arrange those frosted flakes, you will not get a picture of a tiger.”
OK, so it’s a joke, but how many times have we stumbled across something that we thought would be working just to find out there is no way it can be what we thought it could be?
While maybe not as pronounced as the young lady in the above story, none the less many of us have had those humbling moments, right? We have looked at a business opportunity just to find out later that it was not a good investment, or we have been a relationship that later turned out to not be as we thought.
There are any number of life episodes that just don’t turn out to be as it seemed to be in the beginning. So, how do we deal with it when this happens?
We have choices. We can either crawl under a rock and shy away from any other contacts or opportunities, or move forward knowing that a life lesson has just been given to us for our betterment.
When this happens I encourage you to do what Norman Vincent Peale suggested: “Try, really try. Pray, really pray. Think, really think.” I have and continue to use this formula in my life and ministry. It works! I don’t mean just doing the exercise haphazardly, but put lots of effort into the trying, the praying and the thinking.
Most things do not come to us with ease and it does take the ability to try, pray and think about what is before you so you can make the right decision; if you find that your decision wasn’t right, don’t blame God or anyone else before you have evaluated yourself and your ability to discern what is right for you.
What has a good appearance initially may not look so good once you have discovered the reality of the person or situation.
Over 20 percent of the generation we call Millenials that were born in the late ’80s through the late '90s have said they do not have face to face friends outside those on social media. While social media is pretty cool, our society is experiencing an issue in personal relationships and the end result is not a good one for those who are lacking the personal relationship with a real person.
Again, social media is not always as it seems. However, social media has become a great way to provide a message of positive Christianity and can be very helpful for many.
----
Michael Layne, Phd, ThD can is an author, radio host and counselor. He can be reached at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.