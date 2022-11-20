CARTHAGE – September saw two successful events in Carthage: the Fall Festival and the Lions Club Breakfast. Both were successful and heavily supported by residents. (As you know, every sponsored event for the town relies on as many people as possible to participate in order to flourish.)
Upcoming Events
The Marick Event Center is still sponsoring Gospel Jams from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month and Open Jams the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, excluding Thanksgiving.
The following information is from the Heros Helping Hearts Facebook page: Heros Helping Hearts has teamed up with The Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty Community Outreach again this year. The Lisa Muegge Feast of Plenty and grocery request lines are now open!
Do you, or someone you know, need some hope, support and love through free, hot meals and groceries delivered to your door this Thanksgiving? Don’t wait! Place your Feast of Plenty meal and grocery requests today! Just call 317-395-4059. All are welcome to request meals and groceries, no questions asked. When you call, just let us know your name/contact info, phone number, address, dietary restrictions, and number of meals and/or grocery bags needed – then we will deliver our famous Thanksgiving meal(s) with all the trimmings and critical supplies right to your door.
We will be accepting meal requests on the call line until 9 a.m. November 24.
Please share this information so no one misses out on this chance to be loved and served this Thanksgiving. We anticipate our friends, family and neighbors needing this blessing more than ever this year.
Carthage Community Church has several opportunities for the community as well. The Food Pantry will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 23.
Lydia’s Closet will be open during pantry hours as well as the last Tuesday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m.
Special events at Carthage Community Church include a Community Dinner at 6 p.m. and a Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. on November 20, and a children’s program and Hanging of the Greens Sunday, November 27.
The Carthage Library offers homework help at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday and Storytime at 4:50 p.m. If you are interested in genealogy come see what resources the library has to offer at 5 p.m. November 22!
The next Carthage Corner will be all about the Carthage Christmas Celebration. Mark your calendars now for December 3. Details to follow.
