“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in Heaven.”
Matthew 7:21
How difficult do you find it to obey the orders of your boss or a police officer and remembering back to your days of growing up, obeying the lawful commands of your parents?
Most of us have probably had issues in one of these categories. I know that I had my moments with my family. I remember my grandmother walking me to the corner and telling me to not run. As soon as I thought her back was turned I shot off like a deer. Oh, to be able to do that again, not disobey her, just be able to run!
Obedience is a big thing and is needed in humanity so we do what is right. Romans 5:19 says “For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so also by one Man’s obedience many will be made righteous.”
In other words, if Adam and Eve had been truthful and obedient there would have been a much different outcome. Because of the fall in the Garden and the blatant disobedience of Adam and Eve, death entered into the world. Because of the obedience of Jesus Christ to follow what God the Father asked of Him, we humans have been given a chance at eternal life.
This means that we still have a choice to make, obey or disobey. If we obey we then reap eternal life with our Lord, but if we choose to disobey we end up without the eternal life with God, and guess with whom eternity will be spent?
Most certainly we humans have a problem with obedience. Some humans think a stop sign is merely an advisory to stop only if opposing traffic is approaching the intersection. NO, the stop sign means just that, STOP.
There is something adventurous about disobedience. We humans like to see just how far we can get without getting caught. The problem is that if we try those little tricks with God we may push the envelope too far one day and not recover.
Jesus was obedient to the Father and each of us has been given the opportunity to accept His love and care. So, walk in obedience even in the smaller things and you will be blessed for it. After all, it makes for good practice in the bigger things that require our obedience.
At FaithPoints Lutheran Orthodox Church we have been studying Luther’s Small Catechism and our lesson this week was on baptism. We read in the Bible that we are to repent and be baptized. It’s a matter of obedience. There is no option in the Christian’s life to refrain from being baptized.
So, be faithful to God and the part that requires our obedience to Him. Be encouraged and walk in faith because it is there where you also find the strength to walk in obedience.
Rev. Dr. Michael Layne is pastor of FaithPoints Lutheran Church, 814 W. Sheridan St., Greensburg, IN and can be reached at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.