INDIANAPOLIS -- There is a wonderful time of year that lies between the kids going back to school and the maddening rush of the holidays. It is a time when temperatures become more mild and the foliage turns from green to a rainbow of colors. It is fall in Indiana, and as it approaches so do some of the best vintage and antique shows from our Midwest merchants.
This is the time of year I hit the road!
Not sure where to go? Let me help.
The Johnson County Antique Market, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, has long been recognized as one of the top outdoor markets in Indiana. This season you get double the value for your money as they have expanded to include two buildings full of vendors.This upscale sale features primitives, antique furniture, jewelry, glass, coins, linens, tools, and repurposed items offered by vendors from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Admission is $3 at the door and there is no charge for children 18 and under. Breakfast and lunch are served at the Market Kitchen for the run of the show, so come hungry. When you finish here you will want to continue your day of junkin' with a visit to downtown Franklin. Over a dozen shops, eateries and even a large salvage facility await you all in the quaint setting of this historic southern Indiana town.
According to the organizers of the Indie Arts and Vintage Marketplace, their goal is “to enhance the experience of living as a more responsible consumer.” And, that they do! Among their offerings you will find vintage, retro, upcycled, recycled, and just plain great junk! There is plenty of food from area eateries and a smattering of local artists displaying their work. Their last show for this season will be held at Clay Terrace in Carmel, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Admission is $5 at the door.
Shipshewana’s Auction and Antique Market has grown from a small one family business in 1922 into the Midwest’s largest flea market for three reasons: Quality, quantity and variety. If you can’t find a treasure here, then you just aren’t trying! Every Tuesday and Wednesday, May through October, several hundred dealers and vendors offer great country fresh antiques, handcrafted furniture, and fresh produce. A parking fee of $3 per vehicle includes the cost of admission to this market which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Named by CNN as one of the best shows in the country, The Springfield Extravaganza holds its fall show Sept. 21-22 at the Clark County Fairgrounds Exposition Center. Dealers stockpile their ware all year for this event, making for some rare finds. A straight shot across Interstate 70 makes this 2 1/2 hour drive both a quick and easy day trip. However, with hundreds of vendors plus special events each day, you may well want to book a hotel and make this a two day outing
The bargains start at the entrance to the grounds, with a general admission charge of $10. For the hardcore junkers there is also a $15 Early Bird Special that gets you in at 7 a.m on Friday and includes admission to the Saturday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and and Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) shows. The Springfield show has been featured in Country Living magazine and Martha Stewart Living and is often the backdrop for shows on HGTV. It is impressive, to say the least!
Well there you have it! Great food, tons of treasures and Midwest hospitality at its best!
Grab your coffee, slip on your comfortable shoes and let’s get some end-of-season pickin’ done!
Until next time, Linda
