INDIANAPOLIS—Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer Sidney Powell has given away the game.
She has revealed the absolute disdain she and the former president have for his followers. To save her own skin, she and her lawyers have said in court pleadings that the people who supported Trump and bought his lies about a stolen election were gullible fools.
No reasonable person, Powell asserted, could believe such patent nonsense.
Some context is necessary.
Powell has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems, an election infrastructure company, for $1.3 billion. Dominion sued because Powell said—repeatedly—that the company falsified vote totals in favor of Trump’s opponent, duly elected President Joe Biden.
Powell never offered any proof to support these statements. That’s because none exists.
The former president and his legal team, which included Powell, filed more than 60 suits to try to overturn the election results. Most of the suits were tossed for lack of evidence or dismissed as frivolous by judges, many of whom were Trump appointees.
The Trump record of legal futility shows that the former president and his allies lost similar suits in six different states on the same day.
In fact, the former president won only once—on a minor matter that affected, oh, maybe three votes in Pennsylvania. It pertained to the time frame in which first-time voters could present their identification.
Even that victory was short-lived. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned it almost immediately.
But that didn’t stop Trump, Powell and other minions from trotting out one lie after another about how the election had been stolen.
Powell’s lies were among the biggest. She contended, believe it or not, that Dominion’s thievery of ballots somehow involved Venezuela and that country’s former president, Hugo Chavez.
After a while, Dominion decided it had heard—and had—enough.
The company sued Powell for defamation.
It was put-up-or-shut-up time for the rightwing lawyer.
Because she couldn’t provide any evidence that Dominion had done anything wrong, Powell had to try something else.
That’s why she’s advancing the argument that no one with intelligence equal to or higher than a concrete block could believe anything she says.
Hers is not a novel defense.
Tucker Carlson of Fox News recently won a defamation suit in similar fashion. Carlson’s lawyers argued that their client’s consistent and demonstrated record of contempt for the truth, facts and accuracy proved no one ever should take anything Carlson says seriously.
The fact that Carlson lied on a regular basis was his defense.
The judge bought it.
Powell no doubt hopes her history of serving up more whoppers than Burger King will save her, too.
And who knows?
In the up-is-down, night-is-day, wrong-is-right funhouse mirror reality that is Trumpworld, she just might have a chance in court. Powell’s record, after all, as a liar of the first order is unimpeachable.
But let’s think about what she’s just said in her quest to save her own neck.
Powell has acknowledged not only that there isn’t any proof the election was stolen, but that there never was any proof.
And that she, the former president and his high command knew it all along.
They knew Joe Biden beat Trump fair and square.
The lie that the election was “stolen” was just a con to fleece the rubes who supported Trump for more campaign contributions and gifts to the former president’s spurious legal defense fund.
The contempt Trump shows here for his own supporters is breathtaking. His own lawyer now says the former president believes his followers are so gullible they will swallow anything.
Donald Trump says he plans to run for president again.
That will leave his supporters with a choice to make.
There’s an old saying that applies.
It begins with “fool me once….”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.