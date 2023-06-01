GREENSBURG - Well it is June, time to think about those Open Class fair exhibits!
ANTIQUES - Must be 50 years of age or older and must be the owner of the antique
Class 1 an antique book (1 book) A. family B. old family bible C. antique cook book D. other antique book.
Class 2 - cookie cutter (1 only)
Class 3 - antique toy (1 only)
Class 4 - crocks (no taller than 20 inches)
Class 5 - costume jewelry (6 pieces or less)
Class 6 - antique quilt
Class 7 - Decatur County item (display 18 by 18 inches or less)
Class 8 - a unique antique
Showing your talents - Class 1 open to persons with adaptive needs and nursing home residents; Class 2 entry must have been made by exhibitor within the last 12 months
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photos must be 5" by 7" and matted no larger than 8 by 10 in. Taken within the last 12 months
Class 1 - landscape - black and white Class 2 -landscape - colored
Class 3 - flowers -black and white Class 4 -flowers - colored
Class 5 - Babies up to 1 yr. of age - black and white
Class 6 - babies up to 1 yr. - colored
Class 7 - people - black and white
Class 8 - people - colored
Class 9 - animals - black and white
Class 10 - animals - colored
Class 11, other photos -black and white
Class 12 - other photos- colored
FLOWERS AND GARDEN - must be grown by exhibitor
Class 1 - Zinnias
Class 2 - Marigolds
Class 3 - Roses
Class 4 - Garden flower arrag. adult age 18 and up.
Class 5 - garden flower arrag., age 8 - 17
HORTICULTURAL SPECIMEN - SINGLE FLOWER
Class 1 - Hydrangeas
Class 2 - gladioli
Class 3 - Lilies - day lilies
Class 4 -other lilies
Class 5 - Roses Class 6 - foliage leaf class 7 - sunflower
PLANTS - Class 1 - blooming plant A. outdoor plant B. indoor plant
Class 2 Foliage plant
Class 3 - Succulents class 4 Patio Pot 18 by 18 inch pot or smaller Class 5 Fairy gardens ( 18 by 18 inch or less ) Class 6 - potted herb plant
GARDEN - on disposable plates except market basket - must be grown by exhibitor
Class 1 green beans- 12 pods
Class 2 -potatoes - 5
Class 3 onions - 5, leave 3" stem and trim root
Class 4 - tomatoes , 5 Red or green class 5 - 1 squash
Class 6 - head of cabbage- leave outer leaves on
Class 7 - cucumber -3 Class 8 Peppers - 3 any kind
Class 9 Market basket- collection of 5 to 8 varieties grown in your garden - basket 18 in. or smaller
FOOD PRESERVATION - standard jars, include recipe and directions for canning
Class 1 - jar of fruit
Class 2 jar of vegetable
Class 3 pickles
Class 4 Relish
Class 5 -other canned product such as soup,salsa
JELLY- Class 1 homemade jelly
Class 2 - Homemade jam
Books are available at the Extension Office for all details, times, and info for registering ahead of time to avoid waiting in line.
FOR INFO ON THE ART ON THE SQUARE SHOW CALL 812-663-8600 for classes and details.
Here are a couple of recipes you may want to try this summer.
QUICK BACON POTATO SALAD
4 c. cubed red potatoes, cooked and drained
1 c. onion, chopped
7 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 T. minced fresh parsley
1 1/3 c. mayonnaise
3 T. grated Parmesan cheese
3 T. prepared ranch salad dressing
2 T. mustard
4 tsp. vinegar
1/2 ts. minced garlic
salt and pepper to taste
Combine potatoes, onion, bacon and parsley. Combine remaining ingredients. Pour over potato mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until chilled. Makes 8 servings.
LEMON SHEET CAKE
1 lemon cake mix
4 large eggs
1 can (15 1/2 oz ) lemon pie filling
3 oz. softened cream cheese
1/2 c. softened butter
2 c. powdered sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 -2 Tlbs. milk
Beat cake mix, eggs until well blended. Fold in lemon pie filling. Spread in a greased 15 by 10 inch baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes. Cool on wire rack. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and spread over cooled cake. Store cake in refrigerator. Makes 24 servings. Sounds good for a summer party!
