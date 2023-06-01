GREENSBURG - Well it is June, time to think about those Open Class fair exhibits!

ANTIQUES - Must be 50 years of age or older and must be the owner of the antique

Class 1 an antique book (1 book) A. family B. old family bible C. antique cook book D. other antique book.

Class 2 - cookie cutter (1 only)

Class 3 - antique toy (1 only)

Class 4 - crocks (no taller than 20 inches)

Class 5 - costume jewelry (6 pieces or less)

Class 6 - antique quilt

Class 7 - Decatur County item (display 18 by 18 inches or less)

Class 8 - a unique antique

Showing your talents - Class 1 open to persons with adaptive needs and nursing home residents; Class 2 entry must have been made by exhibitor within the last 12 months

PHOTOGRAPHY

Photos must be 5" by 7" and matted no larger than 8 by 10 in. Taken within the last 12 months

Class 1 - landscape - black and white Class 2 -landscape - colored

Class 3 - flowers -black and white Class 4 -flowers - colored

Class 5 - Babies up to 1 yr. of age - black and white

Class 6 - babies up to 1 yr. - colored

Class 7 - people - black and white

Class 8 - people - colored

Class 9 - animals - black and white

Class 10 - animals - colored

Class 11, other photos -black and white

Class 12 - other photos- colored

FLOWERS AND GARDEN - must be grown by exhibitor

Class 1 - Zinnias

Class 2 - Marigolds

Class 3 - Roses

Class 4 - Garden flower arrag. adult age 18 and up.

Class 5 - garden flower arrag., age 8 - 17

HORTICULTURAL SPECIMEN - SINGLE FLOWER

Class 1 - Hydrangeas

Class 2 - gladioli

Class 3 - Lilies - day lilies

Class 4 -other lilies

Class 5 - Roses Class 6 - foliage leaf class 7 - sunflower

PLANTS - Class 1 - blooming plant A. outdoor plant B. indoor plant

Class 2 Foliage plant

Class 3 - Succulents class 4 Patio Pot 18 by 18 inch pot or smaller Class 5 Fairy gardens ( 18 by 18 inch or less ) Class 6 - potted herb plant

GARDEN - on disposable plates except market basket - must be grown by exhibitor

Class 1 green beans- 12 pods

Class 2 -potatoes - 5

Class 3 onions - 5, leave 3" stem and trim root

Class 4 - tomatoes , 5 Red or green class 5 - 1 squash

Class 6 - head of cabbage- leave outer leaves on

Class 7 - cucumber -3 Class 8 Peppers - 3 any kind

Class 9 Market basket- collection of 5 to 8 varieties grown in your garden - basket 18 in. or smaller

FOOD PRESERVATION - standard jars, include recipe and directions for canning

Class 1 - jar of fruit

Class 2 jar of vegetable

Class 3 pickles

Class 4 Relish

Class 5 -other canned product such as soup,salsa

JELLY- Class 1 homemade jelly

Class 2 - Homemade jam

Books are available at the Extension Office for all details, times, and info for registering ahead of time to avoid waiting in line.

FOR INFO ON THE ART ON THE SQUARE SHOW CALL 812-663-8600 for classes and details.

Here are a couple of recipes you may want to try this summer.

QUICK BACON POTATO SALAD

4 c. cubed red potatoes, cooked and drained

1 c. onion, chopped

7 strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 T. minced fresh parsley

1 1/3 c. mayonnaise

3 T. grated Parmesan cheese

3 T. prepared ranch salad dressing

2 T. mustard

4 tsp. vinegar

1/2 ts. minced garlic

salt and pepper to taste

Combine potatoes, onion, bacon and parsley. Combine remaining ingredients. Pour over potato mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until chilled. Makes 8 servings.

LEMON SHEET CAKE

1 lemon cake mix

4 large eggs

1 can (15 1/2 oz ) lemon pie filling

3 oz. softened cream cheese

1/2 c. softened butter

2 c. powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 -2 Tlbs. milk

Beat cake mix, eggs until well blended. Fold in lemon pie filling. Spread in a greased 15 by 10 inch baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes. Cool on wire rack. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and spread over cooled cake. Store cake in refrigerator. Makes 24 servings. Sounds good for a summer party!

Eileen Fisse: news@greensburgdailynews.com.

