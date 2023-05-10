GREENSBURG – This weekend we celebrate Mother’s Day. It is a good time to remember our mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers. It is not always possible to visit in person, but I am sure a phone call or a card would be very much appreciated. We always have a breakfast, which is very much appreciated and a good time to visit with our parish family.
I know it is only May, but our county fair will be here before we know it. The dates are July 13 to 19. It is time to start thinking about the Open Class exhibits. I appreciate the committee that has come forward to work on an Open Class exhibit. Booklets are available at the Extension office with all the details. Remember, all exhibits are open to all Decatur County residents.
I will give you a few of the classes and continue in the next few weeks.
CRAFTS – One entry per person per class
Class 1 – Door Decor/ wreaths
Class 2 – Holiday Decorations (excluding Christmas)
Class 3 – Christmas ornaments
Class 4 – Christmas – other
Class 5 – Jigsaw puzzles (the actual puzzle; seal the back with tape or glue)
Class 6 – Other craft
CROCHETING
Class 1 – Afghans
Class 2 – Doilies
class 3 – Wearable items (children and adult)
Class 4 – Other crocheted items
KNITTING
Class 1 – Afghans
Class 2 – Other knitted items
NEEDLEWORK
Class 1 – Hand-embroidered items
Class 2 – Counted cross stitch
Class 3 – Other needlework
CERAMICS
Class 1 – set of ceramic items you have made (up to 5 items)
Class 2 – Small ceramic item – under 12 inches
Class 3 – Large ceramic item – 12 to 20 inches
Now, here a few dessert recipes for Mothers’ Day!
Peanut Butter Pie
1/2 c. peanut butter
4 oz. softened cream cheese
1/2 c. milk
8 oz. container frozen whipped topping – thawed
9 inch graham cracker crust
Beat peanut butter and cream cheese until creamy, gradually add milk, beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping; pour into crust. Freeze about 30 minutes. Garnish with whipped topping and chopped peanuts. Store in the refrigerator. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Chocolate Punch Bowl Cake
1 box chocolate cake mix
4 1/2 c. milk
3 small pkg. instant pudding mix
6 Heath candy bars, crushed
Cool Whip for topping
Mix cake according to package directions and bake in 2 round cake pans. Cool and cut into 1-inch cubes. Mix milk and pudding mix. Layer in punch bowl; 1 layer of cake cubes, 1/2 pudding, 3 candy bars. Repeat and top with Cool Whip and additional cherries. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Frozen Lemonade Squares
1 1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs
2/3 c. crushed vanilla wafer crumbs (about 18)
1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. melted butter
2 qts. vanilla ice cream
3/4 c. thawed pink lemonade concentrate
In a small bowl, combine crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Reserve 1/4 c. for topping. Press remaining crumbs onto the bottom of a greased 13 by 9 inch baking pan. In a large bowl, mix ice cream and lemonade concentrate. Spread over crust; to with reserved crumbs. Freeze overnight or until firm. Makes 2 dozen squares.
Here’s a bit of advice for you: No matter how you feel, get up, get dressed,show up, and never give up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.