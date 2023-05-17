I would like to thank our Extension Homemaker club presidents for all their work in their clubs and all our other county events. At the recent council meeting, the group voted to donate $500 to the Girl Scouts for their upcoming trip to Savannah, Georgia and also donated $200 to the Decatur County Marching Band to help with upcoming trips to competitions, etc. These are just a few of the projects the Homemakers are doing for the community.

Several of our ladies will be attending the Madison District Retreat next week.

Well, back to some more fair classes.

QUILTS

Class 1 – Appliqued, cross-stitched or embroidered, hand- quilted

Class 2 – Appliqued, cross-stitched or embroidered, machine-quilted

Class 3 – Pieced, made by entrant, hand-quilted

Class 4 – Pieced, made by entrant, machine-quilted

Class 5 – Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed and quilted by entrant

Class 6 – Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed by entrant, machine-quilted

OTHER QUILTED ITEMS

Class 1 – Baby quilts, (45 inches by 60 inches or smaller, hand-quilted by entrant

Class 2 – Baby quilts, (45 inches by 60 inches or smaller) Machine quilted by entrant or other

Class 3 Wall hangings – must have a rod pocket for hanging hand or machine quilted

Class 4 – Other quilted items

SEWING

Class 1 Wearable items (children or adult)

Class 2 – Other sewn items

DIAMOND ART

Only one entry per person. must be made in the past year

Class 1 – Child (ages 8 – 12)

Class 2 -Young Adult (age 12 -17)

Class 3 – Adults (age 18 and older)

WOODWORKING

Class 1 – Furniture

Class 2 – Wooden tops

Class 3 -Decorative handmade wood item

Class 4 – Woodcarving

Class 5 – Refinished old wood item

Please pick up a copy at the Extension Office for all the rules and times.

With that done, let’s refocus on a few recipes for the week.

Beef Crescent Casserole

1 ½ lb. hamburger

½ c. chopped onion

8 oz. pkg, cream cheese (may substitute sour cream)

1 can cream of mushroom soup

¼ c. milk

¼ c. ketchup

1 tube crescent rolls

Brown hamburger with onion and drain. Add cream cheese, soup, milk and ketchup and mix well. Pour into a casserole and bake 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Remove from oven and place unrolled crescent rolls on top. Return to oven and bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

Broccoli and Creamed Corn Casserole

1 lb. broccoli, chopped

1 can creamed corn

salt and pepper to taste

1 small can of fried onion rings

Bake in 350 degree oven. Cook broccoli in boiling water until tender and drain. Place in casserole dish. Stir in corn; salt and pepper. Add half can of onion rings and then bake for 30 minutes. Add the remaining onion rings during the last 10 minutes of baking.

Grandma’s Ice Cream Pie

½ stick margarine

8 large marshmallows

¾ bar of German chocolate

2 c. Cocoa Krispies cereal

1 qt. peppermint ice cream, softened

Melt together margarine, marshmallows and chocolate. Pour the mixture over the Cocoa Krispies. Press the mixture into greased pan and reserve some for topping. Spread softened ice cream in pan. Spread the remaining topping on and put in freezer. You may want to try different kinds of cereal and ice cream. Makes 1 pie.

GOOD CHARACTER , LIKE A GOOD SOUP, IS USUALLY HOMEMADE.

Eileen Fisse: news@greensburgdailynews.com.

