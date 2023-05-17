I would like to thank our Extension Homemaker club presidents for all their work in their clubs and all our other county events. At the recent council meeting, the group voted to donate $500 to the Girl Scouts for their upcoming trip to Savannah, Georgia and also donated $200 to the Decatur County Marching Band to help with upcoming trips to competitions, etc. These are just a few of the projects the Homemakers are doing for the community.
Several of our ladies will be attending the Madison District Retreat next week.
Well, back to some more fair classes.
QUILTS
Class 1 – Appliqued, cross-stitched or embroidered, hand- quilted
Class 2 – Appliqued, cross-stitched or embroidered, machine-quilted
Class 3 – Pieced, made by entrant, hand-quilted
Class 4 – Pieced, made by entrant, machine-quilted
Class 5 – Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed and quilted by entrant
Class 6 – Mixed technique quilt, completely constructed by entrant, machine-quilted
OTHER QUILTED ITEMS
Class 1 – Baby quilts, (45 inches by 60 inches or smaller, hand-quilted by entrant
Class 2 – Baby quilts, (45 inches by 60 inches or smaller) Machine quilted by entrant or other
Class 3 Wall hangings – must have a rod pocket for hanging hand or machine quilted
Class 4 – Other quilted items
SEWING
Class 1 Wearable items (children or adult)
Class 2 – Other sewn items
DIAMOND ART
Only one entry per person. must be made in the past year
Class 1 – Child (ages 8 – 12)
Class 2 -Young Adult (age 12 -17)
Class 3 – Adults (age 18 and older)
WOODWORKING
Class 1 – Furniture
Class 2 – Wooden tops
Class 3 -Decorative handmade wood item
Class 4 – Woodcarving
Class 5 – Refinished old wood item
Please pick up a copy at the Extension Office for all the rules and times.
With that done, let’s refocus on a few recipes for the week.
Beef Crescent Casserole
1 ½ lb. hamburger
½ c. chopped onion
8 oz. pkg, cream cheese (may substitute sour cream)
1 can cream of mushroom soup
¼ c. milk
¼ c. ketchup
1 tube crescent rolls
Brown hamburger with onion and drain. Add cream cheese, soup, milk and ketchup and mix well. Pour into a casserole and bake 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Remove from oven and place unrolled crescent rolls on top. Return to oven and bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
Broccoli and Creamed Corn Casserole
1 lb. broccoli, chopped
1 can creamed corn
salt and pepper to taste
1 small can of fried onion rings
Bake in 350 degree oven. Cook broccoli in boiling water until tender and drain. Place in casserole dish. Stir in corn; salt and pepper. Add half can of onion rings and then bake for 30 minutes. Add the remaining onion rings during the last 10 minutes of baking.
Grandma’s Ice Cream Pie
½ stick margarine
8 large marshmallows
¾ bar of German chocolate
2 c. Cocoa Krispies cereal
1 qt. peppermint ice cream, softened
Melt together margarine, marshmallows and chocolate. Pour the mixture over the Cocoa Krispies. Press the mixture into greased pan and reserve some for topping. Spread softened ice cream in pan. Spread the remaining topping on and put in freezer. You may want to try different kinds of cereal and ice cream. Makes 1 pie.
GOOD CHARACTER , LIKE A GOOD SOUP, IS USUALLY HOMEMADE.
