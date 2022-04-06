Dr. Kimberly Roop is the Medicaid Plan President for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana which serves more than 725,000 Medicaid members through the state’s Hoosier Healthwise (HHW), Hoosier Care Connect (HCC) and Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) health insurance programs, as well as an Anthem Foundation board member. Dr. Roop is specialty-trained in obstetrics and gynecology, is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.