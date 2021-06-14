RUSHVILLE - I’ve always been more or less interested in language and think of myself as reasonably familiar with English. My interest, upon reflection, has been focused on archaic language or, put another way, words that used to be popular but are no longer in use.
Every once in a while, I’ll stick a polysyllabic in one of my columns just to try to make people like by pal Norm Voiles run to his dictionary. As articulate as Norm is, however, I seldom succeed, but it’s fun to try. For example, here are a few words that nobody uses anymore, except maybe Norm (my computer doesn’t even seem to recognize them): “Amsbuscade,” for instance, means an ambush, although at the time it’s used as a verb, as in to ambush. It was used in cowboy movies when I was a kid as in “Let’s ambush ‘em behind them rocks.” To be ambushed used to mean to surprise someone from a hiding place.
Another perfectly good word no longer in use is “corrupt.” Something corrupt means something rotten or putrid. To corrupt someone is to make them a bad or rotten person, for example.
“Dame” means an elderly or mature woman. It hasn’t been all that long ago that the word “dame” was used as a slang term for women in general. It wasn’t used in an insulting or bad way, but merely as slang. Of course, words like that would be considered sexist today.
There was a time when to describe a woman as “fair” meant she was beautiful, as in the phrase “fair damsel.” Today we would simply say a beautiful woman, but times being what they are, that phrase would probably also be considered sexist. The point is that there was a time when calling a female a “fair damsel” meant calling her a beautiful woman, but it’s gone way out of fashion today! (Today we’d probably have to say something like a “pleasant looking human.”)
Here’s one more. The phrase “horseless carriage,” which means a car or automobile, is occasionally heard in museums, but never in everyday conversation. When was the last time you heard someone say, “Wow! Did you see that new Chevy horseless carriage?”
There are still many words and terms that a perfectly good, but seldom used or understood if they are used. On the other hand, new words come into usage about which people living a couple of hundred of years ago would have no clue. Incidentally, these words are not necessarily slang, but probably are. For instance, nearly everybody knows that “bling” means expensive or ostentatious jewelry. Everybody also knows “La-la land” means a fanciful state or dream world like, oh, maybe, Los Angeles. Or, to “unfriend” means to remove (someone) from a list of friends or contacts on a social networking site.
There are words so new, at least to me, that I have no clue about their meaning. Here’s one in particular that I had to look up to find it’s meaning: “Woke.” I always thought “woke” was the past-tense of “wake,” as in “I woke up at dawn yesterday.” But that’s nowhere close to what it means today. According to Wikipedia, “Woke is a term that refers to awareness of issues that concern social justice and racial justice.” Here’s what the Merriam-Webster Dictionary says, “If you frequent social media, you may well have seen posts or tweets about current events that are tagged #staywoke. Woke is a slang term that is easing into the mainstream from some varieties of a dialect called African American Vernacular English (sometimes called AAVE). In AAVE, awake is often rendered as woke, as in, “I was sleeping, but now I’m woke. 'Woke' is increasingly used as a byword for social awareness.”
I also had to look up the meaning of “social awareness.” Here’s what Wikipedia says it is: “The concept of social awareness is fairly simple; it's a person's ability to consider the perspectives of other individuals, groups, or communities, and apply that understanding to interactions with them.” Wikipedia also says, “Although the definition of social awareness is fairly succinct, it's a nuanced skill that develops significantly throughout childhood. In fact, most people acknowledge that being 'socially aware' is something that continues to hone throughout adult life; as we're introduced to new information and experiences that require us to understand the views and standpoints of others.”
So, to be “woke” means to be able to “consider the perspectives of other individuals, groups, or communities, and apply that understanding to interactions with them.” While that may seem like a sensible thing to do in the abstract, it’s far more difficult to do, I suspect, in practice. Learning to walk in someone else’s shoes, I would imagine, means to be “woke.” I would call it learning to be empathetic which, I think, means about the same thing. See how words and phrases come and go? I’m totally down with that. Peace out.
That’s —30— for this week
