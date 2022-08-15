RUSHVILLE - Although most people in Rush County must know about this situation, if you live in one of the other counties reached by this newspaper you may not be aware of it. I believe lots of people who commute between Connersville and Greensburg are aware of it because, in my judgement, some of them are the worst offenders who are contributing to this particular problem. They’re not alone, however. Lots of people who live here are just as guilty of helping create this dangerous situation as anybody else.
Without being coy any longer, the dangerous situation to which I’ve been alluding is the parking lot in front of Kroger’s, next to Hardees, and on all three sides of the Kroger gas station, as well as Auto Zone, Topps True Value, and all the other businesses in that particular area – which is really just a huge parking lot serving all of that particular commercial area.
The parking lot is poorly marked, with too few traffic control signs or visible lane lines, and too many unmarked entrances to it from south Main Street or from Water Street on the north. There are at least four entrances to this unregulated parking maze from Ind. 3 and one or two entrances – depending on your definition of an entrance – off Water Street. It’s called Water Street, incidentally, because many years ago that roadway was actually a canal on the south side of Rushville to help prevent flooding caused when the Flat Rock River overflowed its banks. When I was a kid, it was called the Mill Race and it may have gotten that name because it helped power the old mill that used to be located just about where the entrance to the amphitheater is today, at the south end of Morgan Street. That spot, by the way, is just about where the City of Rushville was founded back in 1822.
Nevertheless, all the entrances to the asphalted complex to which I’ve been referring on the east side of Main Street is one of the most dangerous areas in Rushville because it is some poorly marked and because it’s where traffic is the most unregulated. There are no readily visible lane lines to provide drivers with guidance in that area and there are few traffic signs to help motorists know who has the right-of-way. I know this to be true because I go through that area at least three times each week to get to training sessions at Any Time Fitness on the south side of complex.
Here’s another aspect of the problem: there’s a traffic light at the intersection of Main and Water streets which people, either headed to Greensburg from Connersville or the other way around, try to avoid by cutting through the parking lot using one of the Main Street entrances to get to Water Street. All sorts of people take every short-cut they can find in that part of town to get through Rushville as quickly as possible. Rushville and Rush County residents are just as guilty of trying to avoid that traffic light, too. The effect is dangerous two-way cross traffic by cars going to one of the stores in that area or cars cutting through the parking lot in the other direction.
Still another aspect of the problem is the apparent fact that none of that area is under the city’s control. The parking lot is not part of our street system so ordinary traffic laws don’t seem to apply for cars once they’re in that parking lot. Therefore, very aggressive drivers are more or less free to zip through there as fast as their bravery will allow. The net result is if you need to go to any of the businesses in that area, you’d better be looking in every direction all the time to avoid a collision or being sideswiped by an aggressive driver overly anxious to get to Water Street without stopping or slowing down very much. Just a couple of weeks ago, my car was sideswiped by another car more anxious to turn right on Water Street than I was. The driver didn’t even bother to stop and I was just able to get his license number before he crossed Second Street on Perkins. The point is, there are no lane lines there to even give a hint of how traffic should flow.
What’s needed, before someone gets killed or seriously injured in that area, is the implementation of far more strict traffic controls. I’ve had occasion lately to talk to two police officers, both city and state, who have both said that the parking lot about which I’ve been writing is the most dangerous traffic area in Rushville. Not wanting to over-exaggerate this problem, let me make it clear that its most dangerous during the usual drive-times when people are going to or coming from work, and it seems clear that a fair amount of the problem is centered around the fact that there’s no easy way for our Fayette County neighbors to get through, or around, Rushville easily. The problem, obviously, is compounded by the ease with which cars can risk cutting through the Kroger parking lot, for lack of a better term to more accurately describe it, because there are no clear directional traffic controls, signs, lanes lines, or barriers to eliminate the dangerous situation that exists there.
Clearly, something needs to be done there before a tragedy occurs.
That’s —30— for this week.
