RUSHVILLE – Two or three weeks ago I read a story in The Wall Street Journal that should be of interest to all those parents who get so wrapped up in youth sports that fights break out among other parents. I’ve written about this broader topic before and I am, therefore, interested in what the big kids at “The Journal” have to say about it.
The sub-head on the Journal’s sports page was, “A proposed ban on hardware hits North Carolina, ignoring a far bigger issue.” The headline was, “‘Participation Trophies’ Are a Fake Crisis. Here’s the Real Problem for Youth Sports.” The story was written by Jason Gay, by the way.
I particularly like his first paragraph: “Is there a debate sillier than the one over ‘participation trophies?’ Like an out-of-shape benchwarmer, our intermittent national bicker over the appropriate reasons to award hardware to young athletes has wheezed its way back onto the playing field.” Isn’t that a great way to open a story about youth sports? Gay goes on to point out that in the state of North Carolina three state legislators have proposed bills that would ban giving out trophies “based solely on participation.”
Sarcastically, Gay writes, “Public time and money well spent, that’s for sure. If there’s one thing that constituents want from their elected officials, it’s a heavy regulatory hand in the youth sports trophy industry.” What the legislation purports to do is ban awarding every kid with a trophy – not for having the best batting average or making the most tackles, but for nothing more than showing up for practices and sitting on the bench during games.
I have written more than once that winning and losing in youth sports isn’t really the point. The point is about learning the fundamentals of the game far more than it is actually worrying about who won and who lost! The reasons for that are so our kids won’t be learning how to hold a bat when they’re freshmen in high school.
The real point of participation trophies, as Gay point out: “Naturally, the participation trophy debate isn’t about the children, or even sports. It is yet another pastime for the recreationally outraged, a howl to make an easy score in the culture wars, earning back slaps from followers who think the planet is going to hell, thanks in part to socialist 7-year-old soccer programs.”
The essence of the argument, according to Gay, is this: “Participation trophies are a gateway to sloth and entitlement, since they teach children that they will be rewarded not for effort or accomplishment, but simply for showing up. How is a child supposed to withstand the fickle winds of a harsh world, with clear winners and losers, if they are treated to shiny hardware for attendance?”
Gay even points out his own kids’ experience: “As a current youth sports parent, with the highway miles and Coleman folding chairs to prove it, I am afraid to say I haven’t detected an epidemic. I have two children, ages 8 and 10, and I calculated the other day that over 15 or so youth sports seasons played, across multiple sports, in two different states, we have received a grand total of one participation trophy, which was awarded when my son participated in a shaggy local T-ball league when he was 5.”
He adds: “These were pre-kindergarteners who couldn’t tell time or tie their own cleats, much less hit a baseball, so nobody objected to the idea of them getting a $3 piece of tin for showing up to a crabgrass field once a week and trying to remember if they were left or right-handed. If that makes me a facilitator of unhinged youth entitlement, then guilty as charged! The problem with youth team sports isn’t that they’re giving out too many trophies to participants.”
Now, I think we’ve really hit the very base of the problem. Why, then, is it necessary to hand out trophies in the first place, one may ask? Well, here’s probably why: “According to the Aspen Institute’s Project Play, which monitors data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the percentage of children aged 6 to 12 who regularly played a team sport dropped from 45% in 2008 to 37% in 2021. That drop was under way well before Covid — participation fell to 38% in 2019, the year before the pandemic.” Furthermore, “We can start with the myriad physical and mental health reasons why children should be athletically active. It’s exercise and exertion; it extricates them from omnipresent screens; it instills a sense of self and positive body image. All that, plus you usually get a cool T-shirt. And maybe a hat.” Ah, yes, the cool T-shirt! I’d almost forgotten about that!
Gay contends that we’ve taken the fun out of playing sports and he just might be right. He adds: “If our politicians want a real youth sports crisis to tackle, there it is. If they take on participation, turn around the numbers and keep more kids playing sports, they’ll be doing a great service to children, families, schools, communities and the sports we love.”
They might even get a free hat, too!
That’s —30— for this week.
