RUSHVILLE - Sometimes I’m nearly convinced that Midwestern common sense has it all over the intellectual elites that congregate along the gilded shoreline of the vastly “smarter” East Coast - we poor folk who can’t sit by a seashore in our idle time and think up new ways to tweak the economy to the left in an attempt to artificially level the playing field for everyone, regardless of how naturally unlevel it is.
The August 11 edition of The Wall Street Journal’s “Review and Outlook” section featured an article, prepared by its editorial board, that deserves review. It’s called “A Guaranteed Income at Work.” It begins, “Vindication is overrated, especially when warnings about bad economic policy turn out to be true. But there are few better examples of a warning vindicated sooner and more completely than the one in March about the danger to employment from the federal benefits for not working in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion Covid spending bill.”
I wonder how many folks in Rush County thought that paying people not to work was a good idea in the first place? Economic policy has nothing to do with it; common sense has everything to do with it! I have never seen more “Help Wanted” signs around Rush and surrounding counties in my life.
The article goes on to say, “The Labor Department reported Monday that the economy had 10.1 million job openings in June. That’s up from 9.5 million in May, which was up from 9.2 million in April. This comes amid a booming recovery as the pandemic lockdowns ease and there were 8.7 million unemployed workers in July.” One would think that, perhaps, common sense was the exclusive domain of the Labor Department and not the folks with the “Help Wanted” signs in their windows. The obvious point is that there were plenty of people who could work, but have chosen not to because the federal government is doling out so much money that lots of people don’t have to work.
Once again stating the obvious, “Small employers are worried about getting adequate supplies, rising prices for those supplies, and a shortage of workers. Forty-nine percent of the owners reported job openings they couldn’t fill in July, up three percentage points from June and a record high. The 48-year historical average is 22%.” Nearly half of all small businesses reported a worker shortage! When you see those “Help Wanted” signs all over the place, does it really require the National Federation of Independent Business to statistically confirm what most of us know, perhaps not intuitively, but through an everyday observation that there are jobs available for people who, through no particular fault of their own, are living on handouts initiated by the liberals in Washington who naively think they’re doing the working man and woman a favor?
With wisdom the rest of us can only wish we had, the article explains, “…Americans are making more money by not working than putting in an eight-hour day. The $300 enhanced jobless benefit doesn’t expire until September, though 26 states have stopped taking it. Those states by and large have lower jobless rates. There’s also the expanded healthcare subsidies, child care payments, per child tax credits, food stamps, and more.” Why didn’t we think of that?
But wait! It gets better. “All of this adds up to a significant guaranteed annual income, with no requirement to work for a living. Democrats said at the start of the pandemic that this would be temporary, but now they want to make it permanent in their $3.5 trillion budget. No one should be surprised that when you pay people this much not to work, millions decide not to work.” Now, why do you suppose the Democrats are being so generous with other people’s money. Everybody gets one guess. They are simply “buying” votes in an attempt to keep control of the House and Senate in the upcoming mid-term elections. You can hear the ads now: “Who helped you out during the pandemic? Why, your good friends, the Democrats! Who’s still helping you out with more of other people’s money? Why, your good friends, the Democrats! That’s why you should vote for us in the mid-term elections. We’re giving you a guaranteed annual income!” Substitute the word “handout” for “annual income” if you like.
The Wall Street Journal article ends with a conclusion so blatantly obvious that it makes you wonder if it wasn’t intended for their Midwestern readership alone, “This is bad for employers that need workers, bad for the economy that needs more production, and ultimately bad for the workers themselves, whose skills erode as they make themselves dependent on politicians and their welfare state.” It’s almost a giveaway to what the progressive wing of the Democratic party really wants: a welfare state which, ultimately, means one-party control of the American economy (another huge step on the road to socialism). And that’s exactly what we’ll end up with if the progressive wing of the Democratic party gets its way.
That’s —30— for this week.
