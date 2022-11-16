GREENSBURG – Being born in 1935, in the middle of the Great Depression, I had no idea of what was going on in America until World War II. Not many people who remember it are with us now, but it would be great if we could know what they remember.
The Great Depression began in 1929. By 1933 it had reached its lowest point with some 15 million Americans unemployed and nearly half the country’s banks failed. It lasted until 1939. The Civilian Conservation Corp was created in 1933, the Works Progress Administration was created in 1935 and other programs were started.
Of those who were interviewed for the booklet produced by the library and historical society, no one mentioned being part of those programs. They did mention work though. And that meant men, women and children did whatever they had to in order to live through those 10 years.
Suicide did increase during the Great Depression, although it has been said that suicides were less than 2% of deaths during those years. But those living in smaller towns and communities, who suffered hardships as much or even more than those living in large cities, had neighbors and relatives and by helping each other they made it through the rough years.
Last week I mentioned Bob and Paul (Pud) Oliger and Marvin Stutz, who were interviewed by Dr. Jim Mendenhall. Those men were kids when the depression started, and worked to help their families when youngsters, but were in high school during the later part of the it and all played on outstanding basketball teams and fought their way to the state semi-finals. Marvin Stutz won the “best mental attitude” for the year 1937 that was awarded each year by the class of 1921. Bob Oliger won an athletic scholarship to Western Michigan University but an injured leg caused him to leave school.
In spite of low funds, some residents found the 10 cents to see a movie at the Strand Theater on the square once in a while and sometimes even had a nickel to get a hamburger at the Nickel Nook. Bob and Paul Oliger, Marvin Stutz and Jim Mendenhall all became successful and had great families.
School teacher Geneva Risk was raised on a farm in Letts, so food wasn’t the biggest problem during the Great Depression for her family because most food was raised on the farm and plenty of canning was done. Geneva started college in 1927, two years before the depression hit, and graduated in 1931 when the depression was already bad.
She graduated in 1931 and spent the summer sending out applications, but opening jobs for teachers were almost non-existent. After a friend recommended her she was offered a job as a substitute in Seymour. She moved to Seymour and boarded with an older couple.
The next year she found an opening in Letts and taught English, biology and physical education for $1,200 a year, but some of her friends weren’t as lucky. One friend wanted to become a nurse but had to settle for a waitress job at a restaurant in Westport for $5 per week. Mr. Hostetler, the high school business teacher, started evening classes in shorthand, typing and bookkeeping in an upstairs room, and with reasonable fees several got on the road to eventual success.
Miss Risk’s father was an insurance agent and had much difficulty collecting premiums from his customers who would often give him produce, canned goods or meat instead of cash. She remembers finding in his safety deposit box a worthless $500 bank note from the old Letts Bank, which had failed.
She said she wouldn’t want to return to those days, but she did believe that the hardships pulled people together, that they became stronger, more resourceful and more caring of the needs of others. She was a much beloved teacher at Greensburg for many years.
